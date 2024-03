The Creative Circle has named TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’ Carl Willoughby as the new chairperson with Ogilvy’s Kabelo Moshapalo as his deputy. This was announced at the Creative Circle’s Best of 2023 Awards on Thursday night in Johannesburg.

Carl Willoughby is the new Creative Circle chairperson. Source: Supplied.

The top agencies comprised of Ogilvy South Africa in first place, Promise Agency in second place and FCB Africa in third place.

To get to the overall agency and group rankings of the year, all the awards that each agency has won across the One Show, D&AD, Cannes, Loeries and the CC Best of 2023 award shows are added up.

Best of 2023 Mza’taal:

Boomtown for a million girls foundation Joe Public United for SAB TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for Nissan South Africa

Best of 2023 Integrated:

Promise for PPS TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for The Riky Rick Foundation Joe Public United for Chicken Licken.

Best of 2023 PR & Media:

TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for Riky Rick Foundation Ogilvy South Africa for AB InBev TBWA| Hunt Lascaris for MTN

Best of 2023 Film:

Joe Public United for Chicken Licken Joe Public United for Chicken Licken Halo for Capital Legacy

Best of 2023 Radio and Audio:

Boomtown for A Million Girls Foundation TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for Riky Rick Foundation The Odd Number for Budget Insurance

Best of 2023 Digital:

TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris for Riky Rick Foundation Promise for PPS Dentsu Creative JHB for ABInBev

Best of 2023 OOH: