M-Net Group of Channels wins Marketing Team of the Year at Promax Awards

M-Net Group of Channels was named Marketing Team of the Year at Promax Africa at The Tryst in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

This after MultiChoice won 16 golds and 28 silvers at the broadcast industry’s leading awards for marketing excellence.

Showmax won silver for the Creative Team of the Year, and was the most awarded streamer, taking home seven golds, after relaunching in February 2024 in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky.

MultiChoice, DStv, kykNET, M-Net, Mzansi Magic, and SuperSport also took home golds for the group.

“We’ve had an amazing year,” says Yatish Narsi, MultiChoice’s chief marketing officer. “We’ve relaunched Showmax, winning two Loeries in October, in partnership with one of the world’s biggest entertainment companies; introduced the world’s first mobile-only Premier League app, and then added the PSL to it at no extra cost to subscribers; SuperSport delivered an incredible Olympics campaign; kykNET earned MultiChoice’s third International Emmy nomination in three years for Die Brug; and Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe became the most awarded drama series in the history of the Saftas. As the biggest investor in Africa’s film industry, our content has been starting conversations all year – and I can’t think of a more fun job than figuring out how to broaden those conversations.”

Narsi thanked the broader marketing team as well as all the agencies they collaborated with on the winning work, including Birthmark, Clearwater, Ninety9 Solutions, Red Pepper Pictures, S2 Multimedia, Studio Zoo, T+W and The Kinetic.

“As nice as awards are, we have to appreciate that we are still in the business of subscribers! But what this success does demonstrate, is the immediate return on our efforts to rebuild and reposition ourselves as the most loved entertainment brand. More importantly it’s about ensuring that everything we do at MultiChoice is best in class, building belief that our best days are still ahead of us!” says Narsi.

Awards

M-Net Group of Channels

Gold for Marketing Team of the Year

MultiChoice

Gold for Best Promo only using Programme Footage/Multichoice “Enriching Lives” theme piece by T+W

Gold for Best Marketing Video/Sizzle Reel/Sneak Peeks Presentation: Multichoice “Enriching Lives” theme piece by T+W

M-Net

Silver for Best Themed Campaign: M-Net Lineup by Clearwater

Silver for Best Drama Promo: White Lies by T+W

Silver for Best Special Event Promos: Women in Control on M-Net Movies by Clearwater

kykNET

Gold for Best Indent Design: Silwerskerm 2024 by Sentient Creative

Silver for Best Indent Design: kykNET & kie by Clearwater

Silver for Best News & Current Affairs Promo: In Gesprek by Clearwater

Silver for Best Reality Programme Promo: Die Brug S1 launch promo by Red Pepper Pictures

Silver for Best Promo only using Programme Footage: Die Brug S1 launch promo by Red Pepper Pictures

Silver for Best Branding Design: kykNET & kie by Clearwater

Mzansi Magic

Gold for Best Use of Licensed/Adapted Music: Clash of the Choirs by S2 Multimedia

Gold for Best Programme Title Sequence: Champions by The Kinetic

Silver for Best Animation Design: Champions by Kinetic

Silver for Best Voice-over Performance: Zesuliwe Hadebe by Clearwater

Silver for Best Documentary or Factual Entertainment Promo: Channel O O-Thority: Touchline

Silver for Mama Africa proudly sponsoed by Paramount Africa: Clash of the Choirs by S2 Multimedia

Silver for Best Promo not using Programme Footage: Clash of the Choirs by S2 Multimedia

Silver for Representation in Action Award: Clash of the Choirs by S2 Multimedia

Showmax

Silver for Creative Brand of the Year

Gold for Best Promotion for a Streaming Service: Showmax English Premier League by T+W

Gold for Social Media Campaign for a Channel, Platform or Programme: Youngins S1 campaign

Gold for Use of Celebrity/Influencer/Talent using Social Media: Born Into Fame S1 campaign

Gold for Best Image Promo (Television or Streaming Platform): Showmax Follow You Anywhere by Studio Zoo

Gold for Best Drama Promo: Red Ink by Ninety9 Solutions

Gold for Mama Africa: Gayle 101 – Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap by Clearwater

Gold for Best Promo not using Programme Footage: Showmax English Premier League by T+W

Silver For Best Directing: Showmax Follow You Anywhere by Studio Zoo

Silver For Use of Celebrity, Influencer, Talent using Social Media: Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap by Clearwater

Silver For Best Promotion for a Streaming Service by Studio Zoo

Silver For Best Programme Title Sequence: Youngins by The Kinetic

Silver For Best Visual FX & Compositing: Showmax Follow You Anywhere by Studio Zoo

Supersport

Gold for Best Sports Campaign: SuperSport Olympics – Closer to your Champions by Birthmark

Gold for Best Editing proudly brought to you by Showmax: SuperSport Olympics – Closer to your Champions by Birthmark

Silver for Best Image Promo (Television or Streaming Platform): SuperSport “Be Better” Theme Piece by T+W

Silver for Best Entertainment Promo: Phaka by Content Creatives

Silver for Best Children’s Promo/Dream Beyond The Game – SS Schools Promo by Content Creatives

Silver for Best Sports Promo/VURC SuperSport Head of Performance by T+W

Silver for Best Sports Campaign: ATP Tournament by Content Creatives

Silver for Best Use of Licenced/Adapted Music: NFS Launch 24/25 by T+W)

Silver for Social Media Campaign for a Channel, Platform or Programme: History in our own Words by FuturePlay and SuperSport

Silver for Best Use of Design in Video: SuperSport Olympics – Closer to your Champions by Birthmark

DStv

Gold for Best Special Event Promo: Month of Macabre on DStv by Studio Zoo



