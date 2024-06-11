Lyra Southern Africa and Stops collaborate with schools to enhance student well-being and safety

In response to the escalating mental health crisis in South Africa, Lyra Southern Africa is thrilled to announce a transformative collaboration with Stops. Launched during Child Protection Week, this partnership aims to address the growing levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders impacting South Africa’s youth. “Together, we aim to work with schools across the country to create a safe and supportive learning environment”, says Navlika Ratangee, MD of Lyra Southern Africa.

South African learners are facing immense psychological pressure, directly affecting their ability to learn, perform academically, and adjust socially.

Recognising this urgent need, Lyra Southern Africa is dedicating substantial time, energy, and resources to develop solutions that prioritise the mental health of the youth and establish safe spaces where students can seek support and express themselves. “By collaborating with schools, we aim to provide learners with access to quality mental health support and a confidential reporting tool”, she adds.

"Our partnership with Stops is crucial in addressing the mental health and trauma-related challenges faced by our school-going youth. By supporting their mental well-being, we are not only assisting them in navigating the difficulties of today but also nurturing the development of well-rounded, resilient leaders for tomorrow," says Navlika Ratangee.

Together, Lyra Southern Africa and Stops will implement a comprehensive mental health support program for schools. This will include providing learners with access to professional mental health services and implementing a confidential whistleblower system for reporting abuse and other concerns. With the support of our schools, these initiatives aim to create an environment where youth feel safe, supported, and empowered to succeed both academically and personally.