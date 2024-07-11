Lisa and MRI integration elevates South African property management

Lisa BV, the commercial real estate industry’s lead-to-lease technology platform, has announced a formal partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software and services.

Source: Supplied. Lisa's South African chief executive officer, Rael Levitt.

This strategic collaboration integrates Lisa’s advanced leasing technology with MRI Property Central, a comprehensive and flexible property-management and accounting solution for the South African market.

This integration will provide a streamlined flow of leasing and financial data, offering real estate professionals in the region with enhanced operational capabilities, valuable insights, and an effective, speedy leasing experience for tenants.

“Our relationship with MRI is driven by a shared commitment to serving the needs of our customers and the industry. This expanded integration heralds a new era of opportunity,” says Lisa's South African chief executive officer, Rael Levitt.

“By integrating our cutting-edge technology with MRI’s property management system, stakeholders can unlock enhanced operational efficiency, gain invaluable insights, and deliver a streamlined leasing experience to tenants, thereby redefining the leasing landscape.”

Transformative leasing integration

The partnership enables users of MRI Property Central to access Lisa’s comprehensive tools, including automated deal management, robust tenant-engagement features, and extensive analytics.

This integration transforms the traditional leasing workflow into a dynamic ecosystem supporting smarter business decisions, ensuring property managers can leverage data-driven insights to optimise their assets.

“We are excited to officially welcome Lisa to the MRI Partner Connect programme," said Sean Slack, vice president, partnerships at MRI Software. "This integration optimises the lead-to-lease process for MRI clients in the region while unleashing deeper insights to drive informed, strategic decisions about their portfolios."

Innovative leasing partnership

The partnership between MRI and Lisa builds on a longstanding relationship between MRI and Inospace, the owner of South-African-based Micro Logistics.

Lisa BV was initially launched as the sole provider of automated leasing services to Inospace, which paved the way for an integration between MRI and Lisa.

As a result of this successful relationship, Lisa BV is now rolling out its services to a range of REITs and private property owners. This is a prime example of how collaboration in the proptech space is making the real-estate business more accessible and efficient, allowing property owners to focus on their core strength—selling space at optimal, up-to-date prices.

By combining cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive property-management and accounting tools, Lisa and MRI Software provide a turnkey solution that enhances decision-making capabilities and redefines efficiency for real-estate stakeholders. This is the future of property leasing—smarter, integrated, and more responsive to the needs of both managers and tenants.