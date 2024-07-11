Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SACatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Property News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lisa and MRI integration elevates South African property management

    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    Lisa BV, the commercial real estate industry’s lead-to-lease technology platform, has announced a formal partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software and services.
    Source: Supplied. Lisa's South African chief executive officer, Rael Levitt.
    Source: Supplied. Lisa's South African chief executive officer, Rael Levitt.

    This strategic collaboration integrates Lisa’s advanced leasing technology with MRI Property Central, a comprehensive and flexible property-management and accounting solution for the South African market.

    This integration will provide a streamlined flow of leasing and financial data, offering real estate professionals in the region with enhanced operational capabilities, valuable insights, and an effective, speedy leasing experience for tenants.

    “Our relationship with MRI is driven by a shared commitment to serving the needs of our customers and the industry. This expanded integration heralds a new era of opportunity,” says Lisa's South African chief executive officer, Rael Levitt.

    “By integrating our cutting-edge technology with MRI’s property management system, stakeholders can unlock enhanced operational efficiency, gain invaluable insights, and deliver a streamlined leasing experience to tenants, thereby redefining the leasing landscape.”

    Transformative leasing integration

    The partnership enables users of MRI Property Central to access Lisa’s comprehensive tools, including automated deal management, robust tenant-engagement features, and extensive analytics.

    This integration transforms the traditional leasing workflow into a dynamic ecosystem supporting smarter business decisions, ensuring property managers can leverage data-driven insights to optimise their assets.

    “We are excited to officially welcome Lisa to the MRI Partner Connect programme," said Sean Slack, vice president, partnerships at MRI Software. "This integration optimises the lead-to-lease process for MRI clients in the region while unleashing deeper insights to drive informed, strategic decisions about their portfolios."

    Innovative leasing partnership

    The partnership between MRI and Lisa builds on a longstanding relationship between MRI and Inospace, the owner of South-African-based Micro Logistics.

    Lisa BV was initially launched as the sole provider of automated leasing services to Inospace, which paved the way for an integration between MRI and Lisa.

    As a result of this successful relationship, Lisa BV is now rolling out its services to a range of REITs and private property owners. This is a prime example of how collaboration in the proptech space is making the real-estate business more accessible and efficient, allowing property owners to focus on their core strength—selling space at optimal, up-to-date prices.

    By combining cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive property-management and accounting tools, Lisa and MRI Software provide a turnkey solution that enhances decision-making capabilities and redefines efficiency for real-estate stakeholders. This is the future of property leasing—smarter, integrated, and more responsive to the needs of both managers and tenants.

    Read more: leasing, property management, accounting, MRI Software
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    CIMA announces 91st president of the institute
    AICPA & CIMACIMA announces 91st president of the institute
    13 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions
    5 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    The benefits of investing in a holiday home
    5 Dec 2023
    Game-changing proptech: Lisa smart leasing platform launches in South Africa
    CatchwordsGame-changing proptech: Lisa smart leasing platform launches in South Africa
    11 Oct 2023
    Source: Malcolm Horne, Group chief executive officer of Broll Property Group.
    Africa Proptech Forum signals new possibilities for real estate
    27 Sep 2023
    Nkosodumo Mfini is the managing director of Superfoods. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Nkosodumo Mfini, managing director of Superfoods at Tiger Brands
     27 Jul 2023
    Source: ©Michael Turner -
    Diversified retail property portfolios prevail - Clur Shopping Centre Index
    5 Jun 2023
    Source: Supplied Pule Mothibe, Entsika Consulting's new chief executive officer.
    Entiska appoints Pule Mothibe as CEO
    30 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz