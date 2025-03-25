Long hours but high satisfaction: The African property management paradox

Source: Supplied. Mark Fairweather, managing director of MRI Software South Africa.

The comprehensive survey highlights distinctive regional trends across the property-management landscape, with African professionals showing strong loyalty to the sector despite facing unique challenges.

The report found that 23% of property professionals in Africa and the Middle East work more than 50 hours per week, compared to less than 3% in the UK. This significant disparity exists alongside a stronger presence in physical office locations, with nearly half of African respondents working full-time in the office, while remote working practices are more prevalent in other regions.

Despite these demanding schedules, African property managers express higher job satisfaction and stronger long-term commitment to the industry than many of their international peers. Forty-five percent of professionals in Africa plan to remain in the sector long term (more than five years), compared to 32% in the UK and just 19% in Europe.

African respondents also demonstrated greater entrepreneurial spirit, being three times more likely than their UK counterparts to express interest in starting their own property businesses (13% versus 4%), revealing a strong sense of optimism and opportunity within the continental market.

Mark Fairweather, managing director of MRI Software South Africa, commented: "The Voice of the Property Manager survey paints a picture of a committed and resilient group of professionals who are ready to tackle the challenges ahead. While many are investing in new technology and training, there is still further opportunity for efficiency and optimisation—particularly in leveraging AI and ensuring better system integration. As the industry evolves, property managers must stay ahead of the curve to remain competitive."

The report identified key areas where technology adoption can address regional challenges. While 34% of African property professionals report satisfaction with their salary (compared to 22% who were dissatisfied), there remains a significant opportunity to improve workplace efficiencies and reduce the burden of long working hours through strategic technology implementation.

The survey found that 69% of property professionals agree technology eases their workload, yet only 37% currently recognise AI as a driver of enhanced efficiency. This gap represents a significant opportunity for African property firms to gain competitive advantage through greater technology adoption and integration.

Training emerged as another critical area for development. Digital transformation training topped the list of most desired skills development, reflecting industry pressure to increase efficiency while handling growing workloads. However, the survey revealed concerning gaps in compliance training, with only 19% of property managers receiving legislation and compliance training in the past year, despite this being identified as a top priority area.

Mental health support also emerged as an underserved area, with a third of respondents expressing a desire for more training and support in this area. This is particularly relevant given the long hours worked by African professionals and the emotional demands of the role, with 30% of respondents citing frustrated owners and tenants as their biggest challenge.

The report noted a clear correlation between the recency of technology updates and user satisfaction. Those who last updated their system more than six years ago were twice as likely to be "very dissatisfied" than those who made changes within the last year. With over a third of respondents anticipating system updates in the coming year, there is growing recognition of the link between technological currency and business success.

Property professionals demonstrated high levels of optimism about AI integration, with over a third believing it has the potential to increase their efficiency. However, only 17% recognised its potential benefits for decision-making and analysis, suggesting opportunities for further education about advanced applications of this technology.

The 2025 EMEA Voice of the Property Manager report ultimately presents a picture of an African property management sector characterised by dedication, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite longer working hours and greater in-office presence, African professionals maintain higher levels of job satisfaction and stronger long-term commitment to the industry than many of their European counterparts.

As the sector continues to evolve, strategic investment in integrated technology solutions, comprehensive training programmes, and workplace wellness initiatives will be essential for African property-management firms looking to maintain competitive advantage while addressing the unique regional challenges identified in the report.