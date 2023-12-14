Join the club and get ‘the epic deal’ – a feast for all the senses

There are some epic titles coming to the big screen over the next few months, and Ster-Kinekor is offering movie fans a blockbuster, The Epic Deal, to enjoy the best movies on the big screen, at an epic price. Enjoy a saving of R70 when you buy a movie ticket, regular drink and popcorn for just R149,90 – then, sit back, relax and immerse yourself in the drama, action, comedy, sci-fi, romance or adventure unfolding on the big screen in front of you.

“As Ster-Kinekor, we have listened to our customers and have introduced The Epic Deal as a real value-for-money offering. This is available exclusively to our SK Club members and will be valid for all 2D and 3D movies screened at all our cinema sites across South Africa each week from Mondays to Thursdays. Anyone can join the SK Club and with this great price deal, what’s not to love about going to watch the latest blockbusters in the best way possible – on the big screen,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

Joining the SK Club is as easy as the 1-2-3 Epic Deal – it’s open to everyone and, it’s free. To sign on, go to the Ster-Kinekor website and follow the prompts. Once you’ve registered and received your SK Club verification email, the next step is to go online via the Ster-Kinekor website or app, select your movie, date and time, and book The Epic Deal to enjoy the best in cinema entertainment at an awesome price.

“With a slate of excellent titles being released over the second half of this year and into 2025, cinemagoers will be spoilt for choice. But, with The Epic Deal you can afford to go and watch all your favourite movies at your favourite Ster-Kinekor cinema,” comments Wylie.

“What is exciting is the wide variety of films in different genres set for release, ensuring there really is something that will appeal to everyone. Current and upcoming titles in our cinemas include Twisters, Long Legs, Fly Me to the Moon, It Ends with Us, and of course, the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine that released on 24 July.

“It's all about Beetlejuice in September, with the sequel to ‘Joker’, Joker: Folie À Deux, which sees Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, and Lady Gaga joining the cast as his love interest, releasing in October. As we head towards the year-end and holidays, audiences will be spoilt for choice with titles including Gladiator 2, Wicked Part 1, Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which will make for great family viewing,” says Wylie.

If you are already an SK Club member, go online and start making your booking using The Epic Deal offering to enjoy the R70 saving on a movie ticket, plus a regular drink and popcorn. If you have not yet registered to join the SK Club, visit the Ster-Kinekor and sign up today, so you too can enjoy the best movies on the circuit the best way possible – in the cinema.

To take advantage of The Epic Deal offering, book at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone. For news and updates, go to Facebook: Ster-Kinekor Theatres | follow Ster-Kinekor on Twitter: @Ster-Kinekor. For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).



