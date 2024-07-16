Joe Public introduces conscious leadership journey

Joe Public is a firm believer in the power of purpose. We have seen firsthand that our purpose of growing our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity, has made an immense difference to our business.

Three graduates from the Conscious Leadership Journey, from left to right: Phindile Ndzekeli, Integrated Business Unit Director, Candice Shortt,, Executive Business Growth Director, Abigail Buckley, Digital Business Unit Director

But how does one instill purpose in the people who make up the organisation?

Susan Hoffman, iconic creative leader of Wieden+Kennedy and recipient of the Cannes Lion of St. Mark in 2023 for her contribution to the global industry, believes that it’s all about the work. However, she clearly articulates that the work is made by people. And that people are motivated by the culture of their organisation.

So, how does one embed a purpose of growth through creativity into culture?

In his academic journey, Pepe Marais, Joe Public’s co-founder, has discovered that any organisation can only be as conscious as its leadership. Meaning every person in the business must become aware of their own individual purposes and action them, to be able to understand and contribute towards the organisation’s greater purpose.

To this end, chief growth of people officer, Rika Nell, together with Marais, collaborated with leadership expert, Dr Louise van Rhyn from Symphonia, to create a bespoke conscious leadership journey.

The key objective of the programme is to unlock individual growth, not just at a conscious level, but also at a subconscious level. Says Marais, “Our programme is not exclusive to executive or senior leadership. We aim to empower all people within our organisation, over time, from the top down.”

The nine-month journey is rooted in the work of various thought leaders including Nancy Kline, Benjamin and Rosamund Zander, and Peter Block.

It builds towards a process where participants are guided to uncover their own inner purpose, culminating in the final module where all learnings are shaped into a collective output for the business, based on the experience of Hubert Joly, in leading the recovery of Best Buy in the United States.

Throughout the process, individuals are supported by professional business coaches. Says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director and partner at Joe Public, “This journey’s had a profound impact. It’s given me clarity as to who I actually am, why I show up, and what I am striving to achieve.”

Adam Weber, executive creative director, adds, “This journey was immensely valuable to myself as a creative leader. We often focus on the external, task-based, aspects of the people we lead. However, creativity is a heart-based business. And leading with heart starts with unlocking your own.”

The first intake of 18 leaders commenced in April 2023 and graduated in February 2024, with the next level of leadership within the business having started their journey in April 2024.

Says Rika Nell, in conclusion, “We believe in our people discovering their own talents. It’s all about our individual strengths, and a deep belief that diversity is the cornerstone of creativity.”