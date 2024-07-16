Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAKantarTractor OutdoorV5 DigitalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Joe Public introduces conscious leadership journey

    Issued by Joe Public
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    Joe Public is a firm believer in the power of purpose. We have seen firsthand that our purpose of growing our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity, has made an immense difference to our business.
    Three graduates from the Conscious Leadership Journey, from left to right: Phindile Ndzekeli, Integrated Business Unit Director, Candice Shortt,, Executive Business Growth Director, Abigail Buckley, Digital Business Unit Director
    Three graduates from the Conscious Leadership Journey, from left to right: Phindile Ndzekeli, Integrated Business Unit Director, Candice Shortt,, Executive Business Growth Director, Abigail Buckley, Digital Business Unit Director

    But how does one instill purpose in the people who make up the organisation?

    Susan Hoffman, iconic creative leader of Wieden+Kennedy and recipient of the Cannes Lion of St. Mark in 2023 for her contribution to the global industry, believes that it’s all about the work. However, she clearly articulates that the work is made by people. And that people are motivated by the culture of their organisation.

    So, how does one embed a purpose of growth through creativity into culture?

    In his academic journey, Pepe Marais, Joe Public’s co-founder, has discovered that any organisation can only be as conscious as its leadership. Meaning every person in the business must become aware of their own individual purposes and action them, to be able to understand and contribute towards the organisation’s greater purpose.

    To this end, chief growth of people officer, Rika Nell, together with Marais, collaborated with leadership expert, Dr Louise van Rhyn from Symphonia, to create a bespoke conscious leadership journey.

    The key objective of the programme is to unlock individual growth, not just at a conscious level, but also at a subconscious level. Says Marais, “Our programme is not exclusive to executive or senior leadership. We aim to empower all people within our organisation, over time, from the top down.”

    The nine-month journey is rooted in the work of various thought leaders including Nancy Kline, Benjamin and Rosamund Zander, and Peter Block.

    It builds towards a process where participants are guided to uncover their own inner purpose, culminating in the final module where all learnings are shaped into a collective output for the business, based on the experience of Hubert Joly, in leading the recovery of Best Buy in the United States.

    Throughout the process, individuals are supported by professional business coaches. Says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director and partner at Joe Public, “This journey’s had a profound impact. It’s given me clarity as to who I actually am, why I show up, and what I am striving to achieve.”

    Adam Weber, executive creative director, adds, “This journey was immensely valuable to myself as a creative leader. We often focus on the external, task-based, aspects of the people we lead. However, creativity is a heart-based business. And leading with heart starts with unlocking your own.”

    The first intake of 18 leaders commenced in April 2023 and graduated in February 2024, with the next level of leadership within the business having started their journey in April 2024.

    Says Rika Nell, in conclusion, “We believe in our people discovering their own talents. It’s all about our individual strengths, and a deep belief that diversity is the cornerstone of creativity.”

    Read more: Joe Public, creative leadership, business coaching
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

    Related

    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again
     16 Jun 2024
    Source: © MMM online Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\ Hunt \ Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public, Promise and McCann in Cannes shortlists released
     15 Jun 2024
    From a nice-to-have to a need-to-have &#x2013; South Africa&#x2019;s 17-year business coaching evolution
    ActionCOACH SA Business CoachingFrom a nice-to-have to a need-to-have – South Africa’s 17-year business coaching evolution
    27 May 2024
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings
    Ogilvy and Promise top the One Show 2024 MEA creative and independent agency rankings
    20 May 2024
    Construction through coaching
    ActionCOACH SA Business CoachingConstruction through coaching
    16 May 2024
    Chicken Licken gives you the trick to make your family proud
    Joe PublicChicken Licken gives you the trick to make your family proud
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity Joe Public has achieved the top position, the position it achieved in the last edition, as the most attractive agency to work for among creative agency professionals in Scopen's Best Agency to work for Study on creative and media agencies in South Africa
    Scopen study: Joe Public and Mindshare the top choices for South African agency professionals
    5 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards has announced its 2024 jury panels with nine panels this year
    IAB Bookmark Awards announces 2024 jury panels
    28 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz