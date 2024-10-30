It’s wild how much potential there is: Unlocking the power of South Africa’s wildlife tourism

Wildlife is a centrepiece of South Africa's tourism industry, renowned globally for offering exceptional safari and nature experiences. As a premier wildlife destination, South Africa attracts a significant number of tourists, primarily from Europe and the Americas (when compared to the other regions). In 2023, about 91% of wildlife tourists came from these regions, with countries like Norway showing a robust recovery and the highest incidence (61% in 2023) in tourist numbers. This article explores the state of wildlife tourism in South Africa, including key trends, economic impacts, challenges, and solutions to ensure continued growth.

The current state of wildlife tourism in South Africa

Wildlife and safari are central to South Africa’s brand, with the country consistently ranked among the world’s top destinations for these experiences. The iconic attraction of the Kruger National Park has driven faster recovery to the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces. Limpopo, for example, has already achieved 91% of its 2019 visitor numbers. On the other hand, provinces such as the Western Cape, which attract higher overall tourist numbers, are recovering at a slower pace in regard to wildlife tourism, currently reaching only 57.6% of their pre-pandemic levels.

One of the most significant shifts has been in the demographics of wildlife tourists. In 2023, 58% of wildlife visitors were over 35, (pre-pandemic this was 48%) reflecting a shift from the slightly younger audience. Another shift was that European tourists are now more likely to travel with partners than alone. In addition, booking cycles have shortened dramatically, with many tourists booking trips just three months in advance, highlighting a shift in traveller behaviour.

The lucrative wildlife market: A strong economic engine

Despite these changes in traveller profiles, the economic contribution of wildlife tourism remains substantial. In 2023, the average wildlife tourist spent R31,200 per person, nearly three times the average tourist expenditure in South Africa (R11,800). This high level of spending led to a total of R28 billion in revenue, driven by tourists from Europe and the Americas, who stay longer and often choose higher-end accommodations like game lodges.

Wildlife tourists are some of the highest spenders in South Africa. In 2023, these visitors spent on average, R1,700 per day, significantly more than the average tourist spend of R840 per day. This considerable spending is largely due to the premium nature of wildlife experiences - luxury game lodges, guided safaris, and conservation-focused activities.

European and American tourists are leading this recovery. They make up most wildlife visitors, with tourists from these regions spending over R32,000 each on their trips, a number that is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. The economic impact of these high-spending tourists underscores the importance of focusing on the wildlife tourism sector to drive overall tourism recovery.

Key challenges facing wildlife tourism

While wildlife tourism is rebounding, it has not fully recovered from the pandemic. In 2023, 907,914 wildlife tourists visited South Africa, only 66.5% of the 2019 figure. This recovery has been wildly uneven and has exposed vulnerabilities in the industry. For instance, while provinces like Limpopo have recovered quickly, others, such as the Western Cape, have lagged. Even the iconic Kruger National Park saw a dip in visitor numbers, falling from the 7th to the 9th most-visited attraction in South Africa. The top visited attractions for wildlife tourists in 2023 were, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town City Centre and Cape Point. Indicating that even though wildlife is a driver, a variety of experiences are expected in an itinerary.

Another challenge is the over-reliance on wildlife tourists from Europe and the Americas, who account for 91% of wildlife visitors. This concentration creates risk, as economic downturns or travel disruptions in these regions could significantly impact South Africa’s wildlife tourism market. Moreover, markets like Asia and Australasia are still well below pre-pandemic levels, pointing to a need for broader market diversification.

Safety concerns and the high cost of long-haul flights are also barriers to attracting more wildlife tourists. For South Africa to sustain growth, these issues must be addressed to ensure the country remains competitive in the global wildlife tourism market.

Solutions and strategies for growth

To overcome these challenges and fully unlock the potential of the wildlife market, several strategies should be pursued:

1. Expanding direct air access

Improving access to South Africa by increasing the number of direct flights from key source markets could stimulate tourism. By lowering airfares and reducing travel time, South Africa can become more attractive to wildlife tourists. Collaborating with airlines to introduce more direct routes or offer competitive fares could significantly boost arrivals. Particularly direct into Kruger International Airport in Mpumalanga and enabling the resumption of international flights to and from Polokwane International Airport.

2. Diversifying wildlife tourism packages

The shift toward older, more affluent tourists presents an opportunity to offer tailored travel packages. Special “couples packages” could include luxury game lodges, conservation tours, and wellness experiences, catering to this demographic. Additionally, promoting family-friendly wildlife activities, such as educational safaris, would appeal to families seeking meaningful, multigenerational travel experiences.

3. Promoting conservation and sustainability

As environmental awareness increases, many travellers seek experiences that align with their values. Wildlife tourism operators should emphasize sustainable practices and conservation efforts, enhancing South Africa’s image as a responsible tourism destination. By engaging tourists in conservation projects and offering eco-friendly wildlife experiences, operators can add value while promoting biodiversity preservation.

4. Marketing to new regions

While Europe and the Americas remain key markets, there is a need to increase marketing and promotion to grow wildlife tourism from regions like Asia, Australasia, the Africa Air markets and the Middle East. Targeted marketing campaigns and partnerships to diversify the wildlife offerings at different price points with regional travel agencies could attract tourists from these regions. Promoting wildlife tourism as part of broader cultural and adventure experiences could also help diversify South Africa’s visitor base.

5. Supporting local communities

For wildlife tourism to be truly sustainable, local communities must benefit directly. Encouraging tourists to engage with local cultures, purchase from local artisans, and participate in community-led tours can amplify the positive impact of tourism on rural economies. This not only enriches the tourist experience but also ensures long-term support for conservation efforts.

Investment in product development that prioritizes minimal environmental impact by incorporating Indigenous knowledge and using eco-friendly construction materials. This approach enhances sustainability while expanding the tourism experience beyond wildlife and nature, showcasing the region’s rich history, culture, myths, legends, and other creative, unique offerings. By doing so, it adds depth and appeal to areas known for wildlife, making them even more compelling as tourist destinations.

Conclusion

South Africa’s wildlife tourism sector remains a powerful engine for economic growth, contributing R28bn in 2023 alone. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, such as uneven regional recovery and shifting traveller demographics, the potential for growth is immense. By addressing key issues - such as air access, safety concerns, and the range of tourism packages at different price points—South Africa can secure its position as a global leader in wildlife tourism.

This article and analysis were prepared by the Insights Unit at South African Tourism. For further information, please contact: Mbongeni Dhliwayo at ten.acirfahtuos@mdreziak

Sources of data: SAT’s Departure Survey, SAT’s Brand Tracker Survey, UNWTO



