Inaugural Surf Expo Africa set for Cape Town in November

South African Tourism has announced its official partnership with the inaugural Surf Expo Africa, set to take place in Cape Town from 28 to 30 November 2025.

This is a move that could redefine the future of ocean lifestyle tourism on the African continent.

As a first-of-its-kind, this event is poised to showcase the best of Africa’s surf industry, ocean-based lifestyle brands, travel destinations, and the vibrant culture that pulses through the continent’s coastal communities.

From local surfboards and apparel to expert-led talks and live demos, it’s going to be part trade show, part cultural celebration and 100% proudly African.

Jason Cumming, co-founder of Surf Expo Africa, says the support from SA Tourism is a major turning point.

“We’ve been dreaming about a platform like this for years,” he says. “There’s nothing like it on the continent. With SA Tourism behind us, we’re not just launching an event we are creating a movement.”

Darryl Erasmus, acting chief convention bureau officer at SANCB, a business unit of South African Tourism, says the partnership aligns perfectly with the organisation’s mission to spotlight unique and diverse travel experiences.

“Surf Expo Africa gives us a powerful new platform to tell South Africa’s ocean story. From our waves to our people, our surf culture is bold, beautiful, and bursting with global appeal. We’re proud to support an event that not only celebrates our coastal lifestyle but also drives real value for tourism and local businesses.”

The event will bring together top surf and ocean lifestyle brands, industry buyers, media, tourism boards, and the general public under one roof right on the edge of one of the world’s most iconic coastlines.

South African Tourism’s involvement goes beyond branding. It’s about building a new tourism economy that rides the momentum of the global surf boom attracting international visitors, boosting local businesses, and unlocking the full potential of our ocean-rich offering.

With the surf lifestyle growing rapidly worldwide, Surf Expo Africa places South Africa front and centre on the map.

For more, visit https://surfexpoafrica.com/