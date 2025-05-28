Countdown to 2025 BMX Freestyle South African Championships

Presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy in association with Garmin, Balwin Properties, Insta360, Fox and Mongoose, its just days away for the official 2025 BMX Freestyle South African Championships to kick off at the Park Lines BMX Tournament on Saturday 7 June.

Vincent Leygonie: 2023 SA Champion and 2024 Olympian. Image by Eric Palmer.

BMX Freestyle riders from all over the country will gather to compete for the title of South African BMX Freestyle champion. The event will showcase creativity and skill as riders perform tricks and stunts in their battle to win their share of the prize money and to see who will be crowned event champions.

Park Lines will take place at the newly built SkyLab Skatepark at the Jozi-X Adventure Park in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Invited riders from around South Africa will compete in the Pro Division, and the event will afford up-and-coming riders the opportunity to compete in the Amateur Division.

The park will offer a range of obstacles for riders to make use of during their runs. Competitors will go head-to-head in qualifying heats where judges will take use-of-park, variation, style, tricks and amplitude into account when making their selection of riders advancing into the Finals.

Pro riders will be competing for their share of the Cash Prize Purse, a Garmin Instinct 3 Smartwatch, along with other prizes from the official event partners.

In the Amateur Division, there is a new Mongoose BMX and further prizes up for grabs.

The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing riders, with the winner taking home the new Insta360 X5 360º action camera.

Park Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “Park Lines is all about the growth and development of BMX Freestyle locally. Since it’s inception in 2021 we have done just that; hosting a professionally run competition open to all riders, become the official South African Championships, produced South African Champions, and produced the country’s first Olympian in this discipline.

Now, we add the opening of our own BMX Freestyle focused Skatepark, SkyLab, to the mix - the location of this year’s tournament and a park that will be open to all riders year-round. We’re in for a treat come 7 June and we cannot wait to see who will be crowned the 2025 South African Champions.”

Park Lines BMX Tournament event details:

Date: Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Time: 9am onwards (Finals taking place in the afternoon).

Venue: SkyLab Skatepark, Jozi-X Adventure Park, Cnr Main Road and Sloane Street, Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The Park Lines BMX Tournament is a Cycling South Africa and UCI event, and endorsed by Cycling South Africa.

Amateur riders that would like to enter Park Lines, email your details and credentials to info@lwmag.co.za