Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

    Ignition Group’s Yonela Nbadankulu talks customer-centric marketing in an age of constant connectivity

    Issued by Ignition Group
    28 Mar 2024
    Yonela Nbadankulu, marketing manager CX: VAS Product at Ignition Group, combines digital expertise with product knowledge to speak to customers when they are most approachable.
    Yonela Ndabankulu
    Customer-centric marketing is something more than a buzzword – it should embody a strategic blend of empathy and data-driven insights aimed at placing the customer at the forefront of every campaign and interaction. This paradigm shift acknowledges the evolving nature of marketing, where personalised experiences and meaningful engagements drive enduring brand relationships.

    In an era defined by digital connectivity, prioritising customer-centricity is imperative. By embracing empathetic understanding, leveraging data insights and deploying seamless digital strategies, marketers can cultivate authentic connections with their audience. Personalised communication and proactive feedback loops further enhance this journey, fostering unparalleled brand loyalty and value creation.

    Looking forward, emerging technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and voice assistance promise to elevate customer interactions to new heights. To harness the full potential of these innovations, ongoing dialogue, experience-sharing and implementation of advanced strategies are essential.

    For a deeper dive into the transformative power of customer-centric marketing and insights into navigating the digital landscape, read the full blog here.

    link:
    https://www.ignitiongroup.co.za/newsroom/thought-leadership/customer-centric-marketing-building-relationships-in-the-digital-economy/

    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.
