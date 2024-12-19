Hilton expands in Egypt with 25 new hotels

Hilton is set to triple its presence in Egypt, with plans to open 25 hotels, including debuting its Tapestry Collection and Curio Collection brands in the country. These signings bring Hilton closer to its goal of operating over 40 hotels in Egypt in the coming years, creating over 5,000 new jobs.

Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East

Notable openings include the Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, slated for 2025, and a new Hilton Cairo Historic City in 2027.

Additionally, Hilton will open several new resorts, including the Hilton Marsa Alam Marina, an all-inclusive resort, and the debut of Curio and Tapestry properties in Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam. Renovations are underway at existing properties, including Ramses Hilton and Hilton Cairo Heliopolis.

Commenting on Hilton’s growth in Egypt, Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Hilton, says: "Egypt is our longest standing market in the MEA region, where we’ve been operating for more than 60 years.

"We are excited to continue building on this legacy as we accelerate our growth, and we look forward to working closely with our valued owners to provide guests with reliable and friendly stays across the country.

"The debut of our lifestyle brands in Egypt marks an important milestone, allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in the rich experiences the country has to offer."

DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Downtown

Hilton's new signings and plans in Cairo and resort destinations

In Cairo, Hilton is developing several hotels:

• Hilton Cairo Historic City: Located in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Magra El Oyoun, opening in 2027.

• DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Downtown: Due to open in 2028 in the heart of Cairo.

• Hilton Cairo Suez Road: A hotel offering great connectivity, set to open near Cairo International Airport.

• DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo West Leaves: Opening in partnership with Al Waly Urban Development, it will feature 250 rooms.

• Hilton Garden Inn Cairo West: Planned to open near the pyramids and Sphinx International Airport.

• Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East: With a fitness centre and pool, it’s set for a prime location in New Cairo.

These additions increase Hilton's footprint in Cairo, bringing its pipeline in the city to 14 hotels.

New resort developments

• Curio Collection by Hilton Sharm El Sheikh: Expected to open in 2027, located in Naama Bay.

• Curio Collection by Hilton Marsa Alam: A 2028 opening with 50 guest villas.

• Abu Dabbab Lodge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Set to open in 2025, this eco-friendly resort will offer a diving centre.

• Hilton Marsa Alam Marina: An all-inclusive resort with 750 rooms, planned for a beachfront location.

North coast and renovations

• DoubleTree by Hilton Alamein Marina Valley: A 2027 opening with 182 rooms.

•Renovations are also underway at Hilton properties including Ramses Hilton, Hilton Pyramids Golf, and DoubleTree by Hilton Sharm El Sheikh - Sharks Bay Resort.