Grid Worldwide exits TBWA\SA in management buyout

Grid Worldwide has officially completed a management buyout from TBWA\SA, becoming a fully independent agency from 1 June. The move concludes the agency's long-term partnership with TBWA\SA and marks the beginning of its next phase as an independent business.

Nathan Reddy is the founder of Grid Worldwide. Source: Supplied.

Experiential work

Founded nearly two decades ago, Grid has built its reputation through creative and experiential work across a range of industries. The agency says its independent structure has enabled it to compete for clients on the strength of its ideas rather than its size.

“The most dangerous thing a creative agency can become is experienced” says Nathan Reddy, founder and chairman of Grid. “Especially now, as the advertising industry finds itself in a period of profound disruption” adds David Cohen, Partner and Co-CEO.

Grid Partners believe that industry will see a revolution of boutique, agile agencies over the next few years. Ones that are nimble, agile and able to deliver meaningful work at pace and across disciplines.

“We've always operated like an independent agency,” states Reddy. “Our time with TBWA\SA strengthened our capabilities and client base. Now we're positioned to bring that expertise to market with the agility and decision-making speed that has always been a hallmark of Grid's DNA”.

Sixteen years inside one of the world's great creative networks taught Grid a great deal. But the most important lesson was one the agency already knew; the best work comes from people who are fully invested. Grid is now fully invested, in the most literal sense.

Omnicom Advertising SA Group CEO Luca Gallarelli says, “The combination of Omnicom and IPG is a once-in-a-generation moment for our industry. It challenges all of us to think differently about how we're built for the future and how we combine the advantages of scale and technology with the entrepreneurial energy that has always defined us in South Africa. As we looked ahead and considered how our collective would evolve, it became clear that this next chapter for Grid made perfect sense. It allows both to lean into their strengths, pursue new opportunities and build for the future with even greater focus”.

Freedom to move

Grid retains its full roster of clients, creative leadership, culture and capabilities, while gaining the freedom to move faster, pursue new categories, take on international briefs, and build partnerships on its own terms.

The agency’s full suite of services remains intact, spanning design-led thinking, brand strategy, creative direction, campaign development, content, digital, PR and brand narratives, as well as 608, its specialist subsidiary that enables brands to Play In Culture.

“There has never been a better time for us to reclaim our independence,” emphasises Adam Byars, partner and co-CEO of Grid. “The industry is changing in our favour. We have the people, the pace and the entrepreneurial conviction to meet this moment properly.”