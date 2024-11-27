Global cruise industry shines at 2024 World Cruise Awards

The 2024 World Cruise Awards celebrated excellence in the cruise industry at its 4th annual gala in Funchal, Madeira. Norwegian Cruise Line claimed 'World’s Best Cruise Line', while Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas was named ‘'World’s Best Large Cruise Ship'. DP World Mina Rashid in Dubai won 'World’s Best Cruise Terminal'.

Photo: Funchal Port, Madeira I ©Francisco Correia

Saudi Arabia was recognised as 'World’s Best Cruise Destination', with Austria securing 'World’s Best River Cruise Destination'.

Chris Frost, managing director of World Cruise Awards, says: "What an incredible event it has been here in enchanting Madeira. World Cruise Awards had the privilege of recognising cruise brands that are stellar examples of excellence in their field. My congratulations to each of them."

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading cruise brands. Votes were cast by cruise industry professionals and the public, with the nominee receiving the most votes in a category named the winner.

Other winners include:

Hong Kong - 'Asia’s Best Cruise Destination';

Lisbon - 'Europe's Best Cruise Destination';

Seychelles - 'Indian Ocean’s Best Cruise Destination';

Jamaica - 'Caribbean's Best Cruise Destination';

Cape Town Cruise Terminal - 'Africa’s Best Cruise Terminal';

Norwegian Cruise Line - ‘Europe’s Best Cruise Line'; and

Silversea - ‘Asia’s Best Cruise Line'.

For a full list of winners visit here.

World Cruise Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.