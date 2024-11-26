Gauteng dominates SA’s business events, fueling economic growth

Gauteng’s capacity to host quality business and lifestyle events continues to be enhanced as the province wins more bids and welcomes more quality business events than any destination or city in South Africa and the region.

The province has positioned itself as a sustainable, livable, and economically growing destination by strategically integrating business and leisure tourism offerings.

Competitive advantages of Gauteng

"The characteristics that give our destination the competitive advantage include, amongst others, the proximity to major world-class international airports and air access, and efficient public transportation services with the Gautrain creating a compelling proposition, and a host of industry thought leaders and experts across the many high-growth sectors.

"This, coupled with the availability of high-quality venues, a wide range of accommodation options, infrastructure and technological support, skilled workforce, and head offices of major global corporations, together with our undisputed pleasant weather, position Gauteng as the desirable destination for business tourism events," explains Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO, Gauteng Tourism.

A growing hub for business tourism

Since October 2024, Gauteng has hosted several lifestyle events, conferences, and exhibitions across various sectors, resulting in unprecedented bed night sales, increased tourism revenue, and the creation of temporary and sustainable jobs.

Among the significant events were the AI Expo Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre, the prestigious South African Music Awards (SAMAs) at the Gallagher Convention Centre, and the Feather Awards & Festival at 1 Central Fox.

Other key events included the World Association for Culture & Heritage Global Leadership Summit, the Smart Mobility Africa Summit, and the 17th International Conference on Theory & Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV) 2024.

November highlights in Gauteng

November 2024 started on a high note with the hosting of the African Bank Soweto Marathon, Soweto Investment Conference, and Kunye Music Festival in Linksfield.

The vibrant drive to maintain Gauteng’s pole position as a key destination for both business and lifestyle events continues as more events are confirmed throughout the month.

One of the prominent events scheduled was the Music & Lifestyle Expo, which took place on 15 and 16 November at Sandton Convention Centre. This two-day event offered a comprehensive platform for business and consumer engagement, including exhibitions and discussions on South Africa's music and lifestyle products.

Another highlight was the Black Coffee Foundation Music Conference & Exhibition, which brought together music industry leaders, recording companies, digital and streaming services, artists, and music business enthusiasts.

This conference, which took place on 15 November at the Empire Venue in Parktown, culminated in a charity concert to raise funds for underprivileged children who cannot afford access to schools in Gauteng.

Looking ahead

On the exhibition front, the 9th edition of Automechanika Johannesburg returned from 19 to 21 November, showcasing innovations and trends in the automotive industry. Alongside this, Futuroad Johannesburg also took place at the Joburg Expo Centre.

Further business and lifestyle events, such as the World Anthropological Congress from 11 to 15 November and the Rage Expo from 29 November to 1 December 2024, will close out the year with a focus on growth, hard work, and determination.

Gauteng: A leading business and event destination

“Gauteng means business with the business of meetings, conventions, conferences, events, and exhibitions. This is our bread and butter, a key component of what makes up destination Gauteng and its competitive and comparative advantages," Dlamini concludes.

"For us, these are not just a list of hosted or to-be-hosted events; they represent a continued stamp of approval and preference by various international associations and sector leaders on Gauteng’s ability and expertise in providing exceptional and quality convention and events hosting services."