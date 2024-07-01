Industries

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    The second quarter of the year and the annual industry events calendar for 2024 is upon us!
    Get unbeatable value on Biz Event and Content Feature Sponsorships

    As proud media partner to industry and association events, Bizcommunity offers sponsors unbeatable excitement, exposure and opportunities to get up close and personal with leading industry events:

    About Biz Event Sponsorship:

    • Pre-event coverage: Sponsors enjoy branding on all pre-event editorial - such as calls for entries, judge, finalist and shortlist announcements, industry analysis, stakeholder interviews - building momentum, longevity and authority for sponsor brands…
    • Event coverage: Sponsor brands seen to support the créme of your industry’s leaders - A-list audiences, conference speakers, rising stars, judges, finalists and award winners…
    • Multi-format exposure: Sponsors benefit from multimedia, multi-platform content such as video and audio interviews, galleries, social media takeovers...

    Sponsors can choose to associate with these premier industry events:

    JuneCannes Lions: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, more...Visit >
    JulyCannes Lions Full Circle: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, more...Visit >
    AugIAB Bookmarks Awards & Summit: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, more...Visit >
    SeptNedbank IMC Conference: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, more...Visit >
    SeptFuture of HR Summit EXPO & Awards: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, more...
    OctLoeries Creative Week: Exclusive Event Content, Special Editions, Special Section, more...Visit >

    Biz Content Feature Sponsorship

    Biz Content Feature Sponsorships offer great value and are excellence for client and partner brands wishing to align their brands with leading industry topics. Sponsors enjoy run-of-site exposure on up to 30 articles per Content Feature, archived in a sponsor-branded Special Section, distributed via Special Edition newsletters to our full database and more, see below.

    Choose from these great Content Features:

    MarchE-commerce (Retail, M&M and ICT)
    MayAfrica Month
    Profiling the companies and people driving business prosperity on the African continent, and sharing industry insight in promotion of this goal.    		Visit >
    JuneYouth Month
    Highlighting the imperative of youth development, we introduce South Africa’s talented under-35s shaping the future of their industries.    		Visit >
    August#WomensMonth
    Celebrating the success of female business leaders in South Africa who are breaking barriers and making their mark in the business world.    		Visit >
    January 2025#BizTrends
    Bizcommunity’s annual BizTrends feature gathers valuable thought leadership from the most respected industry leaders, trendspotters and analysts on the top trends that will drive business in the years ahead.    		Visit >

    Regular Content Features

    #Newsmaker: Interviews with talented professionals rising up the ranks in their fields.Visit >
    #StartupStory: Profiling innovative startups disrupting their industries.Visit >
    #BehindtheSelfie: Get to know the person behind the job title.Visit >
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Spotlighting the driving forces behind the brands we know and love.Visit >
    #BehindtheCampaign:
    Profiling a new TVC/audio/social media/activation/integrated campaign from a brand and agency, giving the insights behind the campaign.    		Visit >
    #RisingStars:
    Profiling standout rising stars, final-year students who are excelling in their respective fields speaking to Bizcommunity about their aspirations, award-winning work and dream careers. 
    #FarmingfortheFuture (Agriculture)
    We speak to industry leaders and farmers about advancing regenerative agriculture in South Africa and Africa, as we explore the challenges they face and the innovative solutions towards food sustainability and security.
    #HIVToday (Healthcare)
    SA's new five-year action plan for HIV kicks off this year. 
    #StartupMentoring (Entrepreneurship)
    Sharing the wisdom of founders of thriving SMEs for local entrepreneurs to learn from...
    #OrchidsandOnions (weekly column)
    Brendan Seery's lighthearted and entertaining angle on the week’s standout advertising campaigns. Often among Bizcommunity’s most read top story headlines. Exclusive on Bizcommunity each Monday.

    Biz Event Partner benefits:

    • Bizcommunity Home Page presence: Top-story branding for the duration of the feature
    • Article branding: Top of article and footer branding
    • Right-Hand-Margin branding: News feed headline widget ( Run-of-site )
    • Banners: Drive traffic to the Content Feature
    • Special Section: Archived Content Feature (sponsor branded for one year)
    • Newsletters: Branded Feature Boxes (19 industries )
    • Special Edition Newsletters: Curated by our editors, distributed to our full database of 600K + subscribers on behalf of sponsor organisation
    • SEO: Aligning your brand with industry events provides ongoing SEO benefit from reader key word searches for the event and related topics.
    • Social media activity on all content

    The Biz Sponsorship team is standing by to advise you on all the excitement, benefits and returns on investment in B2B content sponsorship - only on Biz - the essential B2B news media partner in Africa.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media.
