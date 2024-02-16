Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBMi ResearchLocation BankKLAAdvertising Media ForumJoe PublicHoward AudioTradewaySauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoicandi CQAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Galaxy KDay amps up excitement with three iconic line-up additions

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    Grammy-award winner Zakes Bantwini, known for his electrifying stage presence and hit-after-hit chart-toppers, is set to take to the Galaxy KDay stage for the very first time! Bantwini's debut promises to be a highlight of this year's family music festival.
    Zakes Bantwini
    Zakes Bantwini

    Galaxy KDay, presented by Galaxy AI on the S24 and Kfm 94.5, is taking place at Meerendal Estate on Saturday, 2 March.

    Adding to the excitement of the much-anticipated event is acclaimed soul maestro Lloyiso’s first time performing in front of the Galaxy KDay crowd.

    Additionally, Afrikaans music legend Kurt Darren has again signed on, bringing his unique charm and enthusiasm to the day.

    The three icons are poised to inject a fresh surge of energy into the event.

    Bantwini's presence follows the seismic release of his latest album, 'The Star Is Reborn', and his performance promises to leave festivalgoers clamouring for more.

    "I've had the incredible privilege of performing on stages all around the world, but there's truly something magical about performing in front of a home crowd. The energy, the connection, it's unlike anything else and I’m looking forward to this spectacular local music event,” says Bantwini.

    Celebrated musician and ‘Speak’ hitmaker, Lloyiso – whose real name is Loyiso Gijana, says he is excited to share the stage with so many big names and young artists.

    "Galaxy KDay is a highlight on the South African music calendar, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of it this year. I can't wait to step onto that stage and share the day and my latest body of work with all my incredible fans. It's going to be an unforgettable experience, filled with music, energy, and moments we'll cherish forever," says Lloyiso.

    Darren's infectious charm have ignited audiences for years, and his presence ensures yet another unforgettable performance.

    "It's always an honour to perform at Galaxy KDay. The energy and vibe are unmatched, and I can't wait to rock the stage once again!" says Darren.

    The artists join a previously announced star-studded line-up which includes the legendary Mango Groove, the ever-soulful Mi Casa, and the inimitable Youngsta CPT.

    The fun continues off-stage with epic activations and a food truck village catering to every festivalgoer’s taste.

    “Galaxy KDay is all about bringing fun-loving Capetonians together to enjoy good music from their favourite local artists. We are excited to have Zakes Bantwini, Lloyiso and Kurt Darren on board and believe they’ll add to the incredible experience everyone will have. We are proud to create this opportunity for our customers to come together and share in the joy of music and dance, while also enjoying innovative mobile technology,” said Justin Hume, vice president for Mobile eXperiences at Samsung South Africa.

    Don't miss your chance to be part of this music extravaganza! Tickets are selling out fast so book yours now at Ticketpro. (or www.ticketpros.co.za)

    Read more: Kurt Darren, Samsung South Africa, Zakes Bantwini, Justin Hume
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    Samro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award
    Ambani Reputation ManagementSamro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award
    Spar Carols by Candlelight celebrates the theme 'Home for Christmas' as the event turns 21!
    Jacaranda FMSpar Carols by Candlelight celebrates the theme 'Home for Christmas' as the event turns 21!
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December
    3 Nov 2023
    What's Next with Aki hits 5 million views
    Broad MediaWhat's Next with Aki hits 5 million views
    What's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders
    Broad MediaWhat's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders
    Muziki Africa: The beat of Africa beckons...
    The Publicity WorkshopMuziki Africa: The beat of Africa beckons...
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. Source: Supplied
    Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5
     27 Jul 2023
    Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode unveiled as flagship acts under talent agency, Aline
    Zakes Bantwini, Boity and Nomcebo Zikode unveiled as flagship acts under talent agency, Aline
    14 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz