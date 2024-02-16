Galaxy KDay amps up excitement with three iconic line-up additions

Grammy-award winner Zakes Bantwini, known for his electrifying stage presence and hit-after-hit chart-toppers, is set to take to the Galaxy KDay stage for the very first time! Bantwini's debut promises to be a highlight of this year's family music festival.

Zakes Bantwini

Galaxy KDay, presented by Galaxy AI on the S24 and Kfm 94.5, is taking place at Meerendal Estate on Saturday, 2 March.

Adding to the excitement of the much-anticipated event is acclaimed soul maestro Lloyiso’s first time performing in front of the Galaxy KDay crowd.

Additionally, Afrikaans music legend Kurt Darren has again signed on, bringing his unique charm and enthusiasm to the day.

The three icons are poised to inject a fresh surge of energy into the event.

Bantwini's presence follows the seismic release of his latest album, 'The Star Is Reborn', and his performance promises to leave festivalgoers clamouring for more.

"I've had the incredible privilege of performing on stages all around the world, but there's truly something magical about performing in front of a home crowd. The energy, the connection, it's unlike anything else and I’m looking forward to this spectacular local music event,” says Bantwini.

Celebrated musician and ‘Speak’ hitmaker, Lloyiso – whose real name is Loyiso Gijana, says he is excited to share the stage with so many big names and young artists.

"Galaxy KDay is a highlight on the South African music calendar, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of it this year. I can't wait to step onto that stage and share the day and my latest body of work with all my incredible fans. It's going to be an unforgettable experience, filled with music, energy, and moments we'll cherish forever," says Lloyiso.

Darren's infectious charm have ignited audiences for years, and his presence ensures yet another unforgettable performance.

"It's always an honour to perform at Galaxy KDay. The energy and vibe are unmatched, and I can't wait to rock the stage once again!" says Darren.

The artists join a previously announced star-studded line-up which includes the legendary Mango Groove, the ever-soulful Mi Casa, and the inimitable Youngsta CPT.

The fun continues off-stage with epic activations and a food truck village catering to every festivalgoer’s taste.

“Galaxy KDay is all about bringing fun-loving Capetonians together to enjoy good music from their favourite local artists. We are excited to have Zakes Bantwini, Lloyiso and Kurt Darren on board and believe they’ll add to the incredible experience everyone will have. We are proud to create this opportunity for our customers to come together and share in the joy of music and dance, while also enjoying innovative mobile technology,” said Justin Hume, vice president for Mobile eXperiences at Samsung South Africa.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this music extravaganza! Tickets are selling out fast so book yours now at Ticketpro. (or www.ticketpros.co.za)