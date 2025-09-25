South Africa
    South Africa's legendary duo Liquideep headlines BloemFeast

    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Liquideep will headline their first South African show since 2014 at the 2025 BloemFeast (formerly AfroFeast) to be held at Rambler’s Club in Bloemfontein on 15 November 2025. The duo’s velvet-smooth house anthems defined an era and soundtracked so many South African moments.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Their return to Bloemfontein is their first since 2012, and their first performance anywhere in the country since 2014.

    A rare, resonant appearance that speaks to legacy as much as it does to the future.

    When “Fairytale” and “Alone” swelled across dance floors, they didn’t just fill rooms; they changed the temperature of South African nightlife.

    The BloemFeast stage is built for breadth and discovery.

    Audiences will be guided by the soaring voice of Lloyiso, the enduring class of Presss, and the harmonies of Encore.

    DJ Kent brings precision and polish behind the decks, with Legoody, Fantas, Tlotlo Basi, and a wave of local favourites keeping the pulse of Bloemfontein front and centre.

    It’s a lineup designed to travel between soulful melodies and high-energy rhythms, welcoming loyal fans and first-time festival-goers alike.

    BloemFeast is also a love letter to South African cuisine, the textures, techniques and stories that live on our plates.

    Throughout the day, festival-goers will eat as well as they dance, with a curated culinary journey presented by the Culinary and Hospitality Academy, FBI – Food & Beverage Institute, and Olive Chef School, alongside a vibrant market of independent food vendors.

    From refined tasting portions to flame-kissed street favourites, every stall is an invitation to explore, compare, and come back for more.

    Guiding the experience are hosts who understand how to move a crowd and mark a moment: Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi, Angela Linda, and Teddy the MC.

    Their role is simple and essential – keep the energy right, the programme tight, and the day flowing as effortlessly as a great chorus.

    Tickets are available here.

