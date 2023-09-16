Applications to judge Effie Awards 2024 announced

The rigorous judging process includes two rounds of evaluation from a jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work. Each round sees a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluating entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign.

The 2024 jury will furthermore select one case as the most effective of the year and awarded the 2024 ‘Grand Effie’. The Grand Effie winning case not only demonstrates its capability to be effective but also displays a revolutionary breakthrough within the industry

“Effie South Africa requires the collaboration of industry experts whose knowledge and experience are invaluable to the judging process. Effie's commitment to recognising effectiveness in marketing campaigns relies heavily on the insights and expertise of professionals from diverse marketing disciplines,” says Gillian Rightford, ACA interim executive director.

Qualification to judge requires seniority within the industry, with round one agency representative judges typically drawn from senior/director level, while second round judges are drawn primarily from the c-suite. On the client side, senior management is invited to adjudicate round one, while top-level marketing executives within the company are invited to participate in round two. Following round two, the Grand Effie winner will be adjudicated by a grand jury of senior industry-wide professionals, drawn exclusively from the c-suite.

Interested agency and client representatives are invited to apply online via the Judges tab on the Effie South Africa website before 5pm on 5 May 2024.

Key dates for the 2024 adjudication process:

Application deadline: 5 May

Jury induction: 13 June

Judging round one: Cases to jury 27 June | Jury discussion day 9 July

Judging round two: Cases to jury 18 July | Jury discussion day 1 August

Grand Effie judging: 29 August

“The success of the Effie Awards South Africa hinges on the critical role of the jury in uncovering the most effective marketing campaigns. As we embark on the 2024 adjudication process, we recognise the significance of this collaborative effort in celebrating and advancing excellence in our industry,“ concludes Rightford.

