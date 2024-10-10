Healthcare Medical Research
Medical Research News South Africa

    From darkness to digital: Neuralink to restore vision with groundbreaking device

    10 Oct 2024
    10 Oct 2024
    Neuralink has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to begin clinical trials for its Blindsight device, designed to restore vision in individuals who have lost their sight.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The device is implanted in the brain, specifically targeting the visual cortex or areas responsible for processing visual information, and is even suitable for those without eyes or optic nerves (as long as their visual cortex remains intact).

    Neuralink has not specified when the first patient will receive the device, but the approval marks a crucial step in the development of this innovative technology, which can now move from animal- to human trials as planned.

    Co-founder of the firm, Elon Musk emphasised the device's potential to enable those who have been blind since birth to experience sight for the first time​.

    However, Musk cautioned that the initial version of Blindsight would produce low-resolution images, comparable to early video game graphics.

    He expects future improvements could enhance the visual output beyond natural sight, potentially allowing users to see in different spectrums, such as infrared or ultraviolet.

    Founded in 2016, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that aims to develop brain-machine interfaces. Musk has been actively involved in promoting its goals of enabling direct communication between humans and computers, potentially helping with various neurological conditions in the future.

    Neuralink's proposed brain-computer interface is designed to let users control a computer or mobile device anywhere they go.

    An estimated 5 million people globally are unable to use their hands, making them potential candidates for early versions of a device like Neuralink.

