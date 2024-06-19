Esprit launches exciting new 500ml 4-pack

Industries

FMCG

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    Esprit, a delicious ready-to-drink beverage made with unconventional flavour combinations for your unique taste, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new 500ml 4-pack. The convenient 4-pack format delivers the same great liquid consumers love at a hard to beat price point of R79.99. The range of flavour combinations allows those who enjoy something different to effortlessly try the freshest flavour combos.
    To mark the exciting launch of the 500ml 4-pack that delivers more value, Esprit is introducing #FourTheFlavour where consumers can win fantastic weekly fashion-forward prizes by sharing their moments of joy with the new 500ml 4-pack.

    Stand a chance to WIN Big with #FourTheFlavour

    Esprit fans have the opportunity to win incredible weekly prizes. Here’s how to participate:

    1. Gather your friends and grab a new Esprit 500ml 4-pack.
    2. Strike a pose: Snap a fun photo of you and your friends holding up the number four while enjoying your Esprit drinks.
    3. Share and Tag: Bonus points if post your photo on social media, tag @EspritSouthAfrica, and use the hashtag #FourTheFlavour.

    Each week, Esprit will select lucky winners from the tagged posts, so the more creative and fun your photo, the better your chances of winning!

    Variants include mango chilli and watermelon, strawberry and lime.

    Keep an eye out for your favourite influencers Hacjivah Chukwunoso Dayimani @itzhim_hacjivah, Phupho Gumede K @phuphogumedek, Rox “Madibuseng” Roberson @roxpaperzscissors and ZAAK @moneybadooworld as they join in on the #FourTheFlavour fun! They’ll be sharing their own photos and inspiring creative ways to enjoy the new Esprit 500ml 4-pack.

    Follow @EspritSouthAfrica for updates, influencer posts, and winner announcements.

    Esprit supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

