ESG and automation define ITAD trends in 2025

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry is ready for a major transformation that’s driven by evolving client expectations, rapid technological advancements, and a growing focus on environmental sustainability. ITAD providers must adapt to remain competitive. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations are no longer optional for ITAD companies.

Clients and stakeholders are demanding sustainable and socially responsible practices, pushing businesses to go beyond mere compliance and integrate ESG principles into their core operations.

This means prioritising responsible recycling, secure data destruction, and a commitment to reducing electronic waste.

ITAD companies can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability by adopting renewable energy, supporting local communities, and offering transparent reporting.

Building trust and confidence

In this competitive market, clients are increasingly seeking ITAD providers with professional certifications and accreditations.

Adhering to standards like ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), R2v3 SERI Responsible Recycler, and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) demonstrates a commitment to quality and accountability.

These certifications provide assurance that retired IT assets will be handled responsibly, mitigating data security risks and ensuring environmental compliance.

Showcasing these credentials is crucial for gaining and maintaining client trust.

Automation is driving the future of ITAD

Wale Arewa is CEO of Xperien

Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), eCommerce platforms, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are no longer optional tools – they are essential for survival in the ITAD industry.

By leveraging these technologies, ITAD providers can streamline operations, improve decision-making, and enhance client experiences.

AI-driven analytics can optimize asset valuations, while eCommerce platforms enable real-time tracking and bulk asset sales.

Failure to adopt these advancements will leave companies lagging behind as clients demand faster, more transparent, and scalable solutions.

End of an era for legacy devices

Microsoft's Windows 11 upgrade, set to end support for older operating systems by October 2025, is creating an urgent need for businesses to reassess their IT infrastructure.

Laptops older than six years, particularly those with older processors, face several challenges:

Energy inefficiency: These devices consume more power, leading to higher operational costs and a greater environmental impact.

Security risks: They lack compatibility with the advanced security features of Windows 11.

Productivity limitations: Performance issues and potential compatibility problems can hinder productivity.

Declining value: Refurbishing costs often exceed resale value, and market demand for older technology is diminishing.

By 2025, laptops that don't meet Windows 11 requirements will no longer offer a viable return on investment.

Businesses must proactively transition to newer, more efficient devices.

Be preparing for the future

ITAD providers are uniquely positioned to support businesses during this transition.

Services such as secure data destruction, certified recycling, and tailored buyback programs ensure smooth and sustainable IT asset refresh cycles.

As 2025 approaches, companies must align with these trends to remain competitive, support their ESG goals, and leverage technology to unlock new efficiencies.

The future of ITAD lies in innovation, responsibility, and a commitment to meeting evolving client and sustainability demands.