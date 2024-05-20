Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bidvest MobilityMpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    E-commerce in SA is on track to surpass R100bn by 2026

    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    With online retail expected to make up 10% of overall national retail sales in the next three years, Laurian Venter, sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za, says that to accelerate further, e-tailers will need to continue evolving and innovating.
    Image by from
    Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

    South Africa's online retail sector is booming, surging by 29% and on track to surpass R100 billion by 2026. This growth is fuelled by compelling online deals, innovative customer engagement strategies, and a wider range of secure payment options.

    But South Africans aren't just window-shopping anymore; they're actively spending online – shelling out five times more online than they do in brick-and-mortar stores.

    “This is critical if they want to compete with the immediacy and tactile experience of shopping in-store that still has a hold on consumers.”

    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds
    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds

    9 May 2024

    A key trend she sees advancing e-commerce is next-level personalisation.

    “E-tailers are already leveraging AI and data analytics to deliver customised product recommendations. This goes beyond purchase history; AI can analyse interests gleaned from social media profiles and Google searches to predict future buying behaviour.”

    “While this technology is currently underutilised, with only 6,5% of companies using it, AI has the power to personalise every step of the e-commerce experience at scale and make it not only convenient but memorable. For instance, it could predict when consumers will need everyday essentials, like shampoo or washing powder, and remind them to stock up before they even realise they’re running low.”

    Venter emphasises that AI's influence on e-commerce is just beginning.

    “As this technology advances, its capabilities will become even more powerful. Businesses that embrace it will be well-equipped to meet the ever-increasing demands of shoppers, which is crucial when one considers that customer reviews influence 77% of online purchases.”

    Gamification is another trend poised to propel e-commerce's popularity.

    “’Retailtainment’ is a fusion of retail and entertainment, which aims to entertain, educate, and engage customers, fostering a more enjoyable and immersive online shopping experience. Additionally, research has shown that gamification not only boosts purchase intent but also strengthens customer loyalty, especially among younger demographics.”

    “The adoption of these and other trends by e-tailers positions online retail for further growth. This is especially true considering e-commerce's resilience in the face of declining traditional retail sales over the past year, a trend I believe will lead to online retail’s dominance in the near future,” concludes Venter.

    Read more: online retail, OneDayOnly.co.za, future of e-commerce, Laurian Venter, e-commerce surge
    NextOptions

    Related

    How the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world
    RogerwilcoHow the Cookie crumbles: Crafting new marketing strategies in a Cookie-free world
    14 May 2024
    Image supplied. Incubeta's Martine Kevelham shares insight about why retail media is important and how it has helped other regions where Amazon has recently launched
    The importance of a retail media strategy for e-commerce
     10 May 2024
    SA's online retail sector shows significant growth
    SA's online retail sector shows significant growth
    9 May 2024
    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds
    E-commerce is growing faster than businesses can adapt - Accenture study finds
    9 May 2024
    Image supplied. Amazon has launched Amazon.co.za, today, 7 May, in South Africa
    Amazon.co.za launches in South Africa, commits to local businesses
    7 May 2024
    Image supplied. Jaco Roux, head of product at South African e-commerce ecosystem, Bob Group, looks at how smaller businesses can compete with big-name online retail stores
    6 lessons small online retailers can learn from big-name online retail stores
     3 May 2024
    Creature comforts take priority during economic strain
    Creature comforts take priority during economic strain
     17 Apr 2024
    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    4 trends shaping shopping in 2024: Are retailers ready?
    20 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz