Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bidvest MobilityMpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International

    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    According to research by Euromonitor International, more than 50% of consumers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) favour discounts and offers alongside free products from their loyalty membership.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

    Nadejda Popova, head of Loyalty at Euromonitor International, said: “Creating lifestyle loyalty programmes by rewarding actions rather than purchases has become an essential focus for brands across industries in the MEA.

    Another important reason for participation in loyalty programmes is exclusivity combined with deeper engagement for loved and preferred brands.

    “According to Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Consumer: Loyalty Snapshot for 2023, discounts and free products are one of the major factors impacting consumer participation in loyalty programmes in markets like the UAE and South Africa in the MEA region.”

    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes
    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes

    6 May 2024

    Understanding consumer's livelihoods is the key to successful loyalty programmes

    Consumers are becoming savvier, seeking added value from their regular purchases and membership schemes. This is forcing brands to adapt and deliver wide-ranging rewards, more prestigious membership status, enjoyable experiences and personalised services.

    Popova said: “Businesses should aim to become part of their consumers’ everyday lives by incentivising wellness and wellbeing behaviours, and providing innovative, useful and highly personalised benefits. By forming relevant partnerships and delivering more choices for consumers with the help of these schemes, brands can stand out from the crowd and remain relevant.

    “Consumers in the Middle East and Africa region value real-world experiences. In fact, 88% of consumers in Nigeria agree that real-world experiences are of great importance to them, followed by such markets as South Africa and Egypt.

    5 benefits of rewards programmes
    5 benefits of rewards programmes

    24 Apr 2024

    “Customer experiences have a pivotal role in helping local businesses attract and retain customers, gain a competitive edge and ultimately drive business growth. As consumers become more experience-driven, offering experiential rewards helps engagement with customers and encourages their investment in the brand.”

    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International
    click to enlarge

    Grocery retail leads with highest participation in loyalty programmes

    Grocers are increasingly investing in delivering a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, which has impacted the popularity of their loyalty programmes.

    Consumers are actively seeking bargains and leveraging loyalty programmes to secure cost-saving advantages.

    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International
    click to enlarge

    Some 47% of global respondents participate in rewards-based programmes in grocery stores. Participation in loyalty programmes is higher in South Africa (70%) and also higher than the global average in the UAE (49%).

    Mehrnoush Shafiei, senior research analyst at Euromonitor International, said: “The MEA region presents an exciting opportunity for loyalty programmes. The region is receiving more attention than ever before following the global Covid pandemic, when a mountain of data was collected as consumers shopped online.

    “If we compare the region to other parts of the world, MEA is forecast to register a 4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in consumer spending from 2023-2040, outpacing global projections of 2% followed by the Asia Pacific region.”

    “Some of the biggest factors underpinning the MEA region’s consumption patterns are the growth of the middle class and youthful demographics.”

    Rise of gaming culture in MEA will also drive loyalty programmes

    Popova said: “companies are shifting their strategies to build trust and a long-term relationship with their customers engaging through gamification. Gamification is an effective motivator for customers to engage more frequently with brands in a fun and novel manner.”

    In the MEA region, 27% of consumers played online video games in 2023, compared to 25% in Asia Pacific and 22% in Latin America, according to the Euromonitor International Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey for 2023.

    More brands are gamifying loyalty programme experiences through scoreboards, challenges, badges and performance charts to drive engagement, satisfaction and loyalty.

    Download Euromonitor International’s Customer Loyalty in the MEA Region report.

    Read more: loyalty programmes, Euromonitor International, Nadejda Popova, reward programmes
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © LinkedIn Nearly one-third of brands launched in 2022 were discontinued by the end of 2023, revealed market research company Euromonitor International...
    Nearly one-third of brands launched in 2022 discontinued by 2023
    10 May 2024
    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes
    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes
    6 May 2024
    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards
    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards
    25 Apr 2024
    5 benefits of rewards programmes
    5 benefits of rewards programmes
    24 Apr 2024
    Navigating the future of customer loyalty
    Navigating the future of customer loyalty
     15 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     9 Apr 2024
    SA&#x2019;s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn
    SA’s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn
    26 Mar 2024
    1 in 4 consumers buy secondhand goods to help environment
    1 in 4 consumers buy secondhand goods to help environment
    20 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz