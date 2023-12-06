Cyan Development Concepts transforming lives and spaces through tech, art and community

From necessity to innovation

"Like countless others, our business was born out of necessity and a deep-seated desire to make a difference. When the NPO we worked for faced funding challenges, we decided to take a leap of faith. We grabbed the opportunity to freelance... and this set us up for our business," Celestine recalls. Their first client, KolpingSA, a German-funded organisation, marked the beginning of their journey, training students in administration and computer skills. Since its founding in 2007, Cyan Development Concepts has evolved significantly. Today, it offers a broad spectrum of services, including training, mentorship, and the digital production of various art forms. The organisation's holistic approach recognises that many emerging artists need foundational skills to succeed. Cyan is a space where creativity meets technology.

The heartbeat: Creativity at the core

Celestine Williams embodies a seismic relationship with creativity. "I live and breathe creativity," she shares. The team believes creativity and creative thinking can change lives, circumstances and society. It comes as no surprise that creativity is at the core of Cyan Development Concepts. "We transform lives through training and mentorship, and we transform spaces through the creative arts, clothing production, and photography," Celestine explains. This dual mission of transformation is not just a business slogan; it's a lived reality that has seen Cyan Development Concepts uplift countless emerging artists and youth.

Shaping futures: Youth training programmes

"We help young people upskill through sponsored opportunities, and the vision, after 17 years, is to attract fee-paying students," Celestine explains. A pivotal partnership for Cyan Development Concepts has been with the Innovator Trust. "At the end of 2018, I was part of the SMME incubation programme," Celestine recounts. This programme provided excellent mentors who helped scale the business, even supporting them during critical times like the Covid-19 pandemic. "Without taking away from the significant role other funders have played in our business, I must say Innovator Trust has been there for us in ways no other funders have been. The Innovator Trust teams have an incredible sense of humanity and investment in the relationship," she adds, reflecting on the hands-on and practical support that kept Cyan Development Concepts going.

Technology meets artistry

Technology is integral to Cyan Development Concepts' operations. "All our work is computer-based; everything is designed digitally," Celestine notes. This tech-centric approach extends to every aspect of their work, from mural arts and mosaic arts to visual arts. "As artists, we don't want to see the art sector left behind. There is a need for creatives and artists to stay current and develop sound digital skills. When it comes to AI, it's a tool that can be integrated ethically into your work. If we are open to it, AI will allow artists and designers to maximise their potential. Where creatives have a problem with AI, we say, 'Our creativity allows us to come up with viable solutions and we can achieve this through collaborative efforts,'" Celestine advises, highlighting the organisation's proactive approach to innovation.

Growth and sustainability

Looking to the future, Cyan Development Concepts envisions expanding its technological offerings. "We are looking into virtual tours and rolling out two apps for emerging artists and youth entrepreneurs," Celestine reveals. This commitment to integrating technology underscores their dedication to providing cutting-edge opportunities for their community.

One of Cyan Development Concepts’ most impactful aspects is its youth training programmes. These initiatives are designed to equip young people with the skills they need to thrive in the modern economy. "We target youth who have immense talent but lack access to the job market to gain valuable work experience or to access further educational opportunities," Celestine explains.

The training includes job skills, mentorship, and the basics of entrepreneurship, all delivered in an environment geared toward growth and innovation. Success stories abound from these programmes. Former interns have gone on to international residencies, better jobs, and self-employment. "It's so hard to keep track of all the young people who have come through our doors, but one story that comes to mind is that of James. He did a three-month programme with us in Design Thinking, then a four-month paid internship that led to another year of interning with another company through referral. James is also self-employed," Celestine shares with pride.

Under Celestine Williams' leadership, Cyan Development Concepts exemplifies the transformative power of creativity, technology, and mentorship. She notes that she has a wonderfully supportive business partner who supports the business's growth and shares the vision. Together, they ensure that their team continually explores tech innovations to help artists and designers push boundaries and innovate. Their business has hosted numerous interns since its inception. It continues to work with established creatives and entrepreneurs who have helped take the business from humble beginnings to a hub of innovation. The organisation's journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and genuine dedication to empowering others. As they evolve into the future, the impact of their work will undoubtedly continue to shape lives and spaces in ways that only true creativity can achieve.

For more information, please visit their website: www.cyanconcepts.com.



