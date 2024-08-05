Entrepreneurship Social Entrepreneurship
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeThe Innovator TrustJacaranda FMSME South AfricaAWIEFBusiness Partners LimitedMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Entrepreneurship News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    7 startups unveiled for 2024 Irish Tech Challenge

    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    Seven tech startups for the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa 2024 have been announced by the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa. Now, in its third successive year, the challenge aims to forge mutually beneficial partnerships between South African entrepreneurs and Irish technology experts, leveraging Ireland’s global tech hub status.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    This year’s challenge saw more than 350 entries from South African-owned, growth-stage tech startups focused on fulfilling the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    The seven selected startups will undergo an intensive pre-acceleration programme with workshops, masterclasses, and mentorship sessions in South Africa.

    These will conclude with a showcase at the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct at the end of August. Thereafter, they will head to Ireland in September 2024 for an acceleration programme with Dogpatch Labs, a 500-member strong start-up and innovation hub located in Dublin.

    The selected innovators are:

    Charnté Marthinus - Smartview Technology

    SmartView Technology provides enterprise-grade utility management solutions.

    Ahren Posthumus - Momint

    Momint uses blockchain technology to ensure that capital is invested in renewable energy projects in a fast and safe way.

    Priaash Ramadeen - The Awareness Company

    The Awareness Company is a situational awareness company that uses data to help organisations achieve operational efficiency and sustainability through their software product called Hydra.

    Jabulani Nyembe - Athena

    Athena enables affordable access to healthcare services through a platform that allows patients to pay their medical treatment costs in monthly instalments.

    Michelle Geere - AdBot

    Adbot provides online advertising solutions for small business owners by handling all their digital marketing needs through its AdBot.

    Prudence Simelane - Samanjalo

    Samanjalo is a fly ash beneficiation business that uses geo-polymer technology to turn coal waste (fly ash) into green products used in construction and infrastructure environments such as green cement, bricks, pavers and barricades.

    Kgololo Lekoma - Credipple

    Credipple is a talent marketplace for trusted creative and digital professionals.

    The Irish Tech Challenge will award the seven selected entrepreneurs:

    • Up to €10,000 (R202k) each in funding.
    • A funded trip to Ireland where they will be part of a curated business networking programme with access to the country’s top business leaders.
    • Access to the Irish tech ecosystem with potential opportunities for further funding.
    • Acceleration Support to position their global scaling strategy in collaboration with Dogpatch Labs.
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz