Jacaranda FM calls for #HerPerfectPitch2024 entries

Calling all female entrepreneurs who’ve been in business for at least a year – this is your chance to refine your perfect elevator pitch and win a life-changing prize! Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM, highlights the significance of this initiative: “Women who are purposeful in bolstering the economy are also hiring other women, creating stronger communities of female entrepreneurs as they connect through #HerPerfectPitch2024.”
1. Visit Jacaranda FM and share:
2. Submit a complete company profile, including details about your business, staff, and a business plan.
Entries are open from 1 August 2024 to 31 August 2024.
The grand prize winner will receive:
Each of the top 10 finalists will also receive R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM!
The mentorship alone is invaluable. “Most participants found the mentorship value of the prize most appealing as they agree that mentorship from other successful women is hard to find. Our prize has mentorship baked in,” adds King.
Jacaranda FM, with its 1.3 million loyal listeners, continues to champion the women of Mzansi, providing them with the tools and resources to break boundaries and achieve their dreams.
Head over to Jacaranda FM to enter #HerPerfectPitch2024 and take your business to the next level. Entries are open until 31 August 2024. This could be your chance to elevate your business with backing from a business build for purpose.