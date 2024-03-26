Jacaranda FM calls for #HerPerfectPitch2024 entries

Get ready, Mzansi! Jacaranda FM is once again shining the spotlight on female entrepreneurs with the launch of #HerPerfectPitch2024. This incredible competition is set to transform one deserving businesswoman's life, offering over R2m in business assistance this Women’s Month.

What’s #HerPerfectPitch2024 all about?

Calling all female entrepreneurs who’ve been in business for at least a year – this is your chance to refine your perfect elevator pitch and win a life-changing prize! Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM, highlights the significance of this initiative: “Women who are purposeful in bolstering the economy are also hiring other women, creating stronger communities of female entrepreneurs as they connect through #HerPerfectPitch2024.”

How to enter

1. Visit Jacaranda FM and share:

What your business is about



Why your business is important



How it gives back to the community



What assistance you need to bring your business purpose to life

2. Submit a complete company profile, including details about your business, staff, and a business plan.

Entries are open from 1 August 2024 to 31 August 2024.

The competition journey

Top 30 Selection: From all entries, 30 exceptional entrepreneurs will be selected. These top 30 will meet at a special breakfast event, where they’ll participate in a pitching workshop.



The grand prize

The grand prize winner will receive:

R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM



Conceptualisation, production, and creation of a radio advert, plus digital amplification



Six-week mentorship



Tailor-made business model



Research consultation



Branding consultation



Digital and PR consultation

Top 10 perks

Each of the top 10 finalists will also receive R100,000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM!

Why enter?

The mentorship alone is invaluable. “Most participants found the mentorship value of the prize most appealing as they agree that mentorship from other successful women is hard to find. Our prize has mentorship baked in,” adds King.

Jacaranda FM, with its 1.3 million loyal listeners, continues to champion the women of Mzansi, providing them with the tools and resources to break boundaries and achieve their dreams.

Head over to Jacaranda FM to enter #HerPerfectPitch2024 and take your business to the next level. Entries are open until 31 August 2024. This could be your chance to elevate your business with backing from a business build for purpose.



