Consumer preferences evolve in 2024 - Consumer Outlook 2024

Finding from the latest NielsenIQ Consumer Outlook 2024 report reveal that there has been a notable shift in consumer behaviour, as preferences have increasingly leaned away from premium market offerings towards more economically priced options within the mainstream or budget-friendly tiers.

This evolution in consumer preferences reflects a growing emphasis on financial prudence and the desire for products that meet essential needs without exceeding budgetary constraints.

In Saudi Arabia (KSA), 98% of KSA consumers have changed how they shop for FMCG – with preferred saving strategies being: shopping online (33%) to get better deals and shopping where loyalty schemes are in effect (27%).

Interestingly, 23% use digital technology to find the best deals on their preferred brands, but only 17% opt for private-label products.

This trend signifies a broader change in purchasing habits, where the allure of premium products has been outweighed by the appeal of affordability and the practical benefits of cost-effective alternatives.

These findings appeared in Consumer Outlook 2024, the latest NielsenIQ Thought Leadership report capturing the mindset and sentiment of consumers around the world.

“Over the last two years or more, global consumers have indicated they will seek ways to reduce expenses and prioritise affordability. These intentions are driving real impact; the whole structure of global pricing has experienced a small shift in favour of lower price tiers.

Saudi Arabian consumers are progressively leaning toward selections that prioritise cost-efficiency, reflecting a broader move towards purchasing practices focused on value.

This development highlights a rising focus on affordability in product offerings, pricing models, and buying patterns. Even amidst this trend towards cost sensitivity, there's a persistent demand for high-quality, premium items, especially those offering significant health and wellness benefits," explains Pavlos Pavlou, NielsenIQ managing director in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other key findings from the report for Saudi Arabian consumers: