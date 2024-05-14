Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorSmart MediaMachine Tools Africa 2024SappiDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Consumer preferences evolve in 2024 - Consumer Outlook 2024

    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    Finding from the latest NielsenIQ Consumer Outlook 2024 report reveal that there has been a notable shift in consumer behaviour, as preferences have increasingly leaned away from premium market offerings towards more economically priced options within the mainstream or budget-friendly tiers.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Mishaal Zahed on Unsplash

    This evolution in consumer preferences reflects a growing emphasis on financial prudence and the desire for products that meet essential needs without exceeding budgetary constraints.

    In Saudi Arabia (KSA), 98% of KSA consumers have changed how they shop for FMCG – with preferred saving strategies being: shopping online (33%) to get better deals and shopping where loyalty schemes are in effect (27%).

    Interestingly, 23% use digital technology to find the best deals on their preferred brands, but only 17% opt for private-label products.

    This trend signifies a broader change in purchasing habits, where the allure of premium products has been outweighed by the appeal of affordability and the practical benefits of cost-effective alternatives.

    Parents turn to private labels as the rising cost of living bites
    Parents turn to private labels as the rising cost of living bites

    5 Apr 2024

    These findings appeared in Consumer Outlook 2024, the latest NielsenIQ Thought Leadership report capturing the mindset and sentiment of consumers around the world.

    Consumer preferences evolve in 2024 - Consumer Outlook 2024

    “Over the last two years or more, global consumers have indicated they will seek ways to reduce expenses and prioritise affordability. These intentions are driving real impact; the whole structure of global pricing has experienced a small shift in favour of lower price tiers.

    Saudi Arabian consumers are progressively leaning toward selections that prioritise cost-efficiency, reflecting a broader move towards purchasing practices focused on value.

    This development highlights a rising focus on affordability in product offerings, pricing models, and buying patterns. Even amidst this trend towards cost sensitivity, there's a persistent demand for high-quality, premium items, especially those offering significant health and wellness benefits," explains Pavlos Pavlou, NielsenIQ managing director in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    99% of consumers have changed their FMCG shopping habits to save money
    99% of consumers have changed their FMCG shopping habits to save money

    22 Mar 2024

    Other key findings from the report for Saudi Arabian consumers:

    • Although cost of living remains top of mind, 71% are optimistic their financial situation will be better by the end of 2024. Concurrently, job security sentiment has also improved by 4 percentage points compared to the previous quarters.

    • Healthy living is the top life priority influencing consumers: about a third of consumers want to build, maintain or improve their health and wellness, while 63% would try a new product because it is better for their health.

    • More than half of KSA consumers (56%) would choose a product or service because it has sustainable credentials, while about the same would purchase a product that has innovated to make it as affordable as possible (59%).

    • More than a third of consumers prefer shopping often and at discount/value stores (37%), while 24% of consumers prefer to buy whatever brand is on promotion.

    Read more: consumer behaviour, NielsenIQ
    NextOptions

    Related

    90s and 2000s nostalgia is shaping consumer choices
    90s and 2000s nostalgia is shaping consumer choices
    27 Mar 2024
    99% of consumers have changed their FMCG shopping habits to save money
    99% of consumers have changed their FMCG shopping habits to save money
    22 Mar 2024
    What will be impacting shoppers and retailers as 2024 unfolds?
    What will be impacting shoppers and retailers as 2024 unfolds?
     14 Mar 2024
    Consumer spending pressures could ease in second half say analysts
    Consumer spending pressures could ease in second half say analysts
     7 Feb 2024
    Euromonitor unveils 5 global digital consumer trends for 2024
    Euromonitor unveils 5 global digital consumer trends for 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Source: © 123rf Tthe Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) latest iteration of the Marketing All Product Survey 1(Maps) is available
    Latest Maps shows recovery from recent global events and ongoing economic pressures on consumers
    12 Dec 2023
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
    Luxury brand sales soar despite shaky economy
     1 Dec 2023
    The future of Africa's Food & Beverage industry
    The future of Africa's Food & Beverage industry
     16 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz