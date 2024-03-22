99% of consumers have changed their FMCG shopping habits to save money

Half (50%) of respondents report concerns about job security, up from 43% a year. Some 27% blame ongoing Covid-19 disruptions and setbacks for their financial situation, down from 45% a year back.
These findings appeared in “Consumer Outlook 2024", the latest NIQ Thought Leadership report capturing the mindset and sentiment of consumers around the world.
The report shows that South African consumers across the board are tightening their belts. Nearly all (99%) have changed their FMCG shopping habits. Downgrading from premium to mainstream or value products is one of the most widely adopted strategies. Nearly half (48%) have switched to lower priced options.
“South African consumers have lived through several years of load shedding, rising costs and slow economic growth. Our data shows that they are becoming increasingly proactive and creative in their strategies to reduce costs — creating opportunities for innovative FMCG brands and retailers to expand their market share even in difficult times,” says Zak Haeri, MD for NIQ in South Africa.
“In addition to value shopping, South African consumers are using mobile channels to find better deals and shopping at stores that offer loyalty points. While promotions and value product options are important strategies in today’s economic climate, it's clear that retailers can also achieve breakthrough growth by focusing on their omnichannel presence and customer relationship management programmes.”
Other key findings from the report:
“Companies that continuously innovate benefit the most during times of market slowdown. But it’s crucial to remember that innovation isn’t only for premium positioning — today’s environment also calls for a dynamic and creative approach to value-driven consumers and segments,” says Lauren Fernandes, global director of thought leadership, NIQ.
“Brands should be constantly remapping where consumers discover, try and buy and who holds the cross-channel power. A nuanced channel strategy and differentiated product lines with a varied and expanded price-tiered assortment are critical success factors for FMCG brands and retailers in South Africa.”