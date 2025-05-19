Lifestyle Music
    Lifestyle Music

    Candlelight Concerts expands to Gqeberha and Durban

    Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform, known for helping millions of people find the best experiences in their cities, is launching Candlelight in Gqeberha and Durban.
    19 May 2025
    19 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Candlelight is a series of live concerts designed to democratise access to classical music. This expansion to the region follows the experience's global success, having captivated audiences in over 150 cities worldwide, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Paris, London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

    Starting on 19 July at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha, and from 26 July at The Playhouse Company in Durban, both venues will be transformed into intimate settings illuminated by thousands of candles to host the first series of performances.

    The series will kick off with tributes to Coldplay, Queen, and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

    Candlelight is renowned for bringing classical music to unique spaces beyond traditional concert halls, celebrating each city's cultural heritage.

    The iconic Victorian venue, the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha, and the historical elegance of the Playhouse Company in Durban, are the perfect setting to host this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

    Candlelight performances have taken place in a variety of breathtaking locations, from modern rooftops with panoramic views to iconic cathedrals, palaces, libraries, and gardens.

    Notable venues include the Atomium in Brussels, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, Victoria Hall in Geneva, Central Hall Westminster in London, the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, Niagara Falls in Ontario, and the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore.

    Candlelight collaborates with talented local musicians who share the belief that classical music can resonate with a broader audience. This innovative format offers a unique musical experience through a diverse selection of programmes designed to cater all tastes.

    Candlelight appeals to a wide range of attendees, including those who might never have considered attending a classical music concert. In an intimate candlelit setting, audiences can immerse themselves in the timeless masterpieces of composers like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, while also experiencing fresh, reimagined interpretations of popular hits from artists such as Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.

    For more, go to https://candlelightexperience.com/

