Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

    Call for entries: Hitting the mark Assegai Awards 2024

    Issued by DMASA
    8 Apr 2024
    We are thrilled to announce that the entry season for the prestigious Assegai Awards has officially opened as of 2 April 2024! It's time to showcase your exceptional achievements in the field of marketing, advertising, and communication.
    As the premier platform recognising excellence in these dynamic industries, the Assegai Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the innovative campaigns, creative strategies, and groundbreaking initiatives that shape our digital landscape. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a rising star, we invite you to join us in this exciting journey of recognition and celebration.

    Now is the perfect moment to gather your winning entries and demonstrate the outstanding impact of your work. From captivating social media campaigns to immersive experiential activations, every entry has the potential to inspire, engage, and leave a lasting impression on our esteemed panel of judges.

    We encourage you to seize this opportunity to showcase your best work and see if you hit the mark in the Assegai Awards 2024 season. Let your creativity soar, your ideas shine, and your success stories inspire others to reach new heights.

    To all agencies, companies, and participants, we extend our warmest wishes for a successful and rewarding awards season. Together, let's celebrate excellence, innovation, and the power of effective communication.

    For more information on how to submit your entries and participate in the Assegai Awards 2024, please visit our website www.assegaiawards.co.za

    Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to receiving your entries!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
