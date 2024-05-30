Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuHellopeterBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Builders opens new store in Springfield KZN

    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    Home of DIY, décor & home improvement Builders has officially opened its Builders Springfield store to bring convenience, quality and the widest assortment in building and home renovation materials to customers and tradespeople alike.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Springfield store features a redesigned layout to enhance the shopping experience, along with a new garden center, patio department, and customer access yard - with services such as key cutting and pool water testing.

    “We're growing our footprint to be present in more communities, to better serve our customers and give them the variety they need to fulfill their day-to-day projects. We invite our customers to be part of our opening celebrations and many more instore moments that will enable them to discover a superior shopping experience right in the heart of the Springfield neighborhood," says Katherine Madley, vice president of banner marketing at Massmart.

    Builders Hermanus relocates to bigger location
    Builders Hermanus relocates to bigger location

    1 day

    "We are also proud to announce that we have partnered with Hope Worldwide South Africa for the refurbishment of Siyawunakekela Educare – these partnerships are a catalyst in the provision of support for the communities we operate in and Builders cares and lives through the mantra of Do-Day.” concludes Madley.

    The store officially opened its doors on 24 May 2024.

    Read more: Katherine Madley, Builders
    NextOptions

    Related

    Builders Hermanus relocates to bigger location
    Builders Hermanus relocates to bigger location
    1 day
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    Massmart, Walmart partner to secure better prices
    16 May 2024
    Builders&#x2019; new platform encourages customers to stop procrastinating
    Builders’ new platform encourages customers to stop procrastinating
    26 Jan 2024
    Makro repositions brand to get consumers in the #MakroMood
    Makro repositions brand to get consumers in the #MakroMood
     20 Nov 2023
    Massmart launches revamped Builders website
    Massmart launches revamped Builders website
    15 Nov 2023
    Massmart announces new head of e-commerce
    Massmart announces new head of e-commerce
    15 Nov 2023
    Builders opens express store in Polokwane
    Builders opens express store in Polokwane
    25 Oct 2023
    Feastables will be on shelves at Game and Makro
    Feastables will be on shelves at Game and Makro
    18 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz