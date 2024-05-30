Builders opens new store in Springfield KZN

Home of DIY, décor & home improvement Builders has officially opened its Builders Springfield store to bring convenience, quality and the widest assortment in building and home renovation materials to customers and tradespeople alike.

Image supplied

The new Springfield store features a redesigned layout to enhance the shopping experience, along with a new garden center, patio department, and customer access yard - with services such as key cutting and pool water testing.

“We're growing our footprint to be present in more communities, to better serve our customers and give them the variety they need to fulfill their day-to-day projects. We invite our customers to be part of our opening celebrations and many more instore moments that will enable them to discover a superior shopping experience right in the heart of the Springfield neighborhood," says Katherine Madley, vice president of banner marketing at Massmart.

"We are also proud to announce that we have partnered with Hope Worldwide South Africa for the refurbishment of Siyawunakekela Educare – these partnerships are a catalyst in the provision of support for the communities we operate in and Builders cares and lives through the mantra of Do-Day.” concludes Madley.

The store officially opened its doors on 24 May 2024.