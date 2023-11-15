Builders launches Baby and Kids Range

Builders has introduced a new range of products specially aimed at customers with babies and toddlers in their lives.

Image supplied

The Builders Baby and Kids Range can be shopped at 18 stores across the country, with an extended range available online. Products include flatpack furniture and accessories for customers to create themed nurseries providing a curated look at an affordable price.

“The introduction of the Builders Baby and Kids range aims to give customers a starting point from which they can create a nursery, or upgrade an existing room, using easy to assemble flatpack furniture, such as cots, rocking chairs, purpose built compactums and cupboards as well as a range of accessories, from bedding to curtains,” says Dhanisha Naidoo, the buyer responsible for launching this category at Builders.

Another key-callout from the range includes the Builders private brandFired Earth Fresh Air Kids paint which brings not only the aesthetic appeal to a nursery but also safety and durability.

Often the choice of colour of the paint for the room will determine the rest of the look and feel. The range includes ten colours and is non-toxic, washable, low-odour and has a durable finish.

“In our experience, decorating spaces such as these can overwhelm customers which leads them to make purchases on unnecessary items. This is why we developed inspirational in-store gender-neutral displays, to provide a starting point on what essential items are needed for these rooms,” she added.

“Customers are encouraged to come in-store to assess the quality of the products while getting expert advice on how to decorate a nursery within an affordable budget.”

Builders has traditionally stocked several products that would be suitable for nurseries or kids’ rooms and so by including more specific items, the retailer hopes to appeal more strongly to this customer segment.

This move follows the expansion of Builders’ pet category earlier this year. Customers who own birds, fish, cats and dogs can now also find a wider selection of products in-store and online at Builders.