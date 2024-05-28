Industries

    Builders Hermanus relocates to bigger location

    28 May 2024
    Builders has announced the relocation of its Hermanus store to the corner of Mussell and Main Road (R43), a central location that makes it more accessible for customers in the area.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The relocated Hermanus store, now over 2,000 m2 with a more retail-focused range, features a redesigned layout to enhance the shopping experience, along with a new garden center, patio department, a customer access yard, key cutting and pool water testing facilities.

    "We've listened to our customers and expanded the garden center to 502m2, fulfilling requests for a broader range of plants and garden products. This relocation aligns with our commitment to provide a new and improved shopping environment while meeting the evolving needs of our customers," says Katherine Madley, vice president of banner marketing at Massmart.

    "This relocation has allowed us to engage more closely with our communities through our Succeed program, in partnership with Hope Worldwide South Africa (HWSA), to refurbish the Kreffies en Krappies Day Care center in Kleinmond, Hermanus, ensuring compliance with government regulations and registration standards. We thank the community and our partners for welcoming us and embracing the Builders Do Day spirit," concludes Madley.

