Zara's reopens flagship store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping

Zara has reopened its newly refurbished store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Set in a prime location, the store totals 3,458 square metres.

Image supplied

The new store features the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform.

It reflects Inditex and Zara's current strategy of opening stores equipped with the most efficient technological tools so that customers can live the fashion experience in a spacious, innovative and more sustainable environment.

The quality of space is a vital part of the concept.

The interior is predominantly white, clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from the wooden furniture and the natural tones of the textiles. The space integrates the Women's, Men's, Children's fashion collections.

Innovation at the service of the customer

The store features Zara's latest retail concept for larger stores. It is equipped with technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform.

Some of the services integrated with the brand's app include a fitting room reservation service, the collection of online orders in two hours, the ability to search online for items in the store and to check available stock.

An eco-efficient store

As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, Zara Gateway has some of the most advanced eco-efficiency systems available.

The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of more environmentally-friendly materials.

The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to optimise their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

Zara works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its teams' daily decision-making with the use of a holistic vision roadmap with objectives for every phase of the value chain. It also develops reuse and recycling programmes to promote the circular economy and reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials.

Zara and Inditex Group

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

With a business model focused on constant innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.