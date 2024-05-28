Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuHellopeterBidvest MobilityMpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zara's reopens flagship store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping

    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024
    Zara has reopened its newly refurbished store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Set in a prime location, the store totals 3,458 square metres.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new store features the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform.

    It reflects Inditex and Zara's current strategy of opening stores equipped with the most efficient technological tools so that customers can live the fashion experience in a spacious, innovative and more sustainable environment.

    The quality of space is a vital part of the concept.

    The interior is predominantly white, clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from the wooden furniture and the natural tones of the textiles. The space integrates the Women's, Men's, Children's fashion collections.

    Innovation at the service of the customer

    The store features Zara's latest retail concept for larger stores. It is equipped with technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform.

    Some of the services integrated with the brand's app include a fitting room reservation service, the collection of online orders in two hours, the ability to search online for items in the store and to check available stock.

    An eco-efficient store

    As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, Zara Gateway has some of the most advanced eco-efficiency systems available.

    The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of more environmentally-friendly materials.

    The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to optimise their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

    Zara works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its teams' daily decision-making with the use of a holistic vision roadmap with objectives for every phase of the value chain. It also develops reuse and recycling programmes to promote the circular economy and reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials.

    Zara and Inditex Group

    Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

    With a business model focused on constant innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

    Read more: Zara, Gateway Theatre of Shopping
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum
    3 Jan 2024
    The ad has been removed from social media. Source: X.
    Zara removes ad after Gaza similarities pointed out
     12 Dec 2023
    The retail pendulum is shifting in SA and it's encouraging
    The retail pendulum is shifting in SA and it's encouraging
     7 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists showed off their creations at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping
    Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists put on show
    26 Jun 2023
    Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship
    Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship
    9 May 2023
    Source:
    Second-hand markets are on the up (and even Zara has jumped on the bandwagon)
     6 Feb 2023
    Source: © fotoember -
    Sandton City's Zara store closed for global overhaul
    3 Jan 2023
    Gateway undergoes multi-million-rand refurbishment
    Gateway undergoes multi-million-rand refurbishment
    17 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz