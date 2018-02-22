R1.2bn lifestyle residential oasis Sibaya launches with 30% sales success

On Saturday, 27 July 2024, Oasis Sibaya launched the next wave of residential development in Durban’s Sibaya coastal precinct.

Source: Supplied.

A luxurious residential landmark on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, Oasis Sibaya features 60 units available in Phase 1, with prices starting at R1.9m.

The launch saw remarkable success, achieving a 30% sales rate, highlighting the strong demand for this standout addition to the thriving Sibaya community, renowned for its blend of natural beauty and sophisticated lifestyle offerings.

Recently named by Lightstone as one of South Africa’s top five affluent suburbs, Sibaya Coastal Precinct has shown remarkable growth, with property values soaring by 40% over the past three years.

This specific area has experienced a high demand for residential property due to the remarkable population growth averaging 707% from 2019 to 2023.

Sibaya Coastal Precinct has since transformed into an ultra-modern residential and recreational hub boasting natural topography and lush landscapes that create a serene environment, and offers residents a unique lifestyle and design that harmonises with the region’s tropical charm.

Boosting local economy

The R1.2bn residential development is poised to significantly boost the KwaZulu-Natal economy and serve as a catalyst for tourism and leisure. The project will positively impact the employment value chain, generating 1,500 jobs during construction and creating ongoing opportunities post-construction.

The job multiplier effect during construction will further enhance Durban’s economy and in addition to this, the development will provide a significant number of safe and secure living options offered on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Oasis Sibaya features a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art amenities designed to elevate the living experience for its residents. Among these are padel courts, ideal for those who enjoy staying active and engaging in friendly competition, as well as a clubhouse, pool and a state-of-the-art gym equipped with the latest technology to support a healthy lifestyle for fitness enthusiasts.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also take advantage of the 2.2km cycling and walking trails that are intended to provide a scenic escape. Speaking to the success of the recent launch of Oasis Sibaya, Carol Reynolds, North Durban’s area principal from Pam Golding Properties, expressed, “We are thrilled with the positive results received and the general uptick in sentiment within KZN.

Prime investment opportunity

Investors have renewed confidence, and Sibaya continues to attract a lot of attention given its proximity to the airport and lifestyle offering. This is

certainly the time to invest in this coastal strip. Interest rates are predicted to move into a downward cycle which will also trigger growth in the property market.

Oasis Sibaya offers a unique investment opportunity given its resort-type feel and access to Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom. Drive-up access is another unique feature that has been well received by the market.

Over a few short years Sibaya Coastal Precinct has become a secure, privately managed precinct with key attractions for the growing residential community.

With over 60,000m² of retail and commercial space developed in recent years, this node is the ideal 15-minute neighbourhood offering a blend of retail and commercial opportunities.

“Oasis Sibaya is more than just a residence, it’s a lifestyle choice for those who seek the best in comfort, convenience, and community. This development is set to raise the bar for luxury living on the North Coast, providing an exclusive sanctuary where residents can thrive,” states Reynolds.

Modern luxury living

Anticipated to commence in early 2025, Oasis Sibaya will feature convenient drive-up access with parking, double garages, backup water systems, and stylish balconies. Each unit is inverter-ready and includes a utility room. Residents will be enchanted by the opulent interior finishes, which seamlessly merge modern sophistication with timeless elegance.

While addressing guests at the launch event, Reynolds explained that joining the Oasis Sibaya project felt natural due to the team's extensive work and familiarity with the area.

“This brand-new development is situated near other landmark areas, including King Shaka International Airport and major highways ensuring effortless connectivity to key destinations such as Gateway Theatre of Shopping, and the pristine Umhlanga beach. Its location makes it an ideal home base for both relaxation and adventure.

"Apartments at Oasis Sibaya range from 1-bedroom units starting at R1.9m, 2-bedroom units from R3.6m, and 3-bedroom units at R5.9m,” Reynolds said.