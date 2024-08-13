WomensMonth: Bronwen Auret on leading excellence and inspiring growth in tourism

In celebration of Women’s Month, we chat with Bronwen Auret, chief quality assurance officer at South African Tourism, about her journey from marketing executive to a prominent figure in South Africa's tourism sector.

Bronwen Auret, Chief Quality Assurance Officer, South African Tourism

With a rich background in cinema, advertising, and beyond, Auret now leads the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, playing a crucial role in maintaining high standards for tourism establishments nationwide.

In this interview, Auret shares her thoughts on leadership, overcoming challenges, and her vision for the future of South African tourism.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired your career in marketing, and what led you to transition to tourism, culminating in your role as chief quality assurance officer at South African Tourism?

I have been incredibly fortunate to have been supported by a masterclass of leaders. Throughout my career, I have been led by people who have truly inspired me with their vision for creativity, passion for business, and desire to challenge the status quo and grow. Most importantly, these leaders have all gone out of their way to show me how to grow and become a leader.

My career in marketing stems from my drive to understand business problems and find solutions to these problems. Through this process, I have grown digital businesses: a media business publisher, an ad agency, cinema products, and tourism.

Being a marketer has assisted me in analysing business problems to define and develop solutions. It has also helped me develop a deep understanding of people and the human truths in how they choose to engage in products.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader, and how do you approach leadership as a woman in the tourism industry?

An effective leader is someone sincere and not afraid to show their personality, vision, intuition, and passion for their people. Central to all of this is to understand the privilege of leading a team and being led by a team. Most importantly, it requires backing your team members and supporting those who need it.

Women are naturally more maternal, which is why we can lead teams and understand dynamics amongst team members. Sometimes it feels a little like the dark arts, but it requires a strong sense of purpose, integrity, and a healthy sense of humour.

Can you share some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career and how you overcame them?

My greatest challenges have been my most exciting career highlights. I have had the privilege to launch one of the world’s first online poker rooms, develop one of the first digital subscription models in South Africa for Business Day and Financial Mail, develop cinema sub-brands for Nu Metro Cinemas, develop the Council for the Internet Advertising Bureau South Africa (IABSA), deliver amazing tourism campaigns for SA Tourism, and evolve the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) strategy.

On a personal level, my greatest challenge has always been selling a game-changing strategy to a business that is set in its way. To overcome this, I have learned to clearly articulate a business problem and temper myself about the difference between incremental change and radical change. Most importantly, keep your masterclass of leaders close to you for mentorship and advice throughout your career.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of in your role, and why do you believe they were successful?

Within South African Tourism’s TGCSA, we have a very successful new project: Basic Quality Verification (BQV), which is aimed at certifying homestays. It is a very successful project, which we intend to roll out across the country. This is critical to the inclusive growth of the tourism economy.

We have witnessed a BQV product achieve a 2-star grading, as seen with Midgley’s in the Eastern Cape last year. It is truly inspiring to see a business consistently grow through this programme.

For TGCSA, we are currently reviewing the grading criteria, which is an exciting development. We are expanding categories and preparing to consult with the tourism sector.

How do you ensure that South Africa's tourism establishments maintain high standards of quality and service?

I have been gifted with the most amazing team. This, along with rigorous standard operating procedures, is how we manage quality assurance across the tourism sector. There are three levels of review and approval: assessors, provincial quality specialists, and the property approvals committee, which monitors and maintains standards.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in the tourism industry?

Align yourself with your masterclass of leaders. Be bold, be clear, and don’t be afraid to lift others along the way.

What does Women’s Month mean to you, and how do you think it impacts the recognition of women in your field?

It is a huge opportunity to raise one another and recognise the unique leadership styles of women in business. For me, it is a month to consciously think of the women I am surrounded by and find a way to connect with them and support them. It is an opportunity to celebrate women.