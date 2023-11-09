Babalwa Donkrag appointed managing director at KLA

KLA, a consumer insights agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Babalwa Donkrag as managing director.

Babalwa Donkrag, newly appointed managing director at KLA

Donkrag’s story is the stuff fairy tales are made of. Donkrag started working at KLA in 2012 as a survey programmer, and then moved on to become a data analyst from 2013 to 2015. In 2017, (having left the company for a while), she rejoined KLA in the operations department. In 2020, she was promoted to systems director and was responsible for overseeing the technical department, Qual & Quant operations, the YourView consumer panel, and serving as an executive member. Under her leadership, KLA pivoted its offerings allowing the business to continue its growth trajectory through Covid, and steered the growth of the KLA consumer panel from 10,000 to 120,000 panellists. With these accomplishments, and her natural leadership style, she was offered the opportunity to become a partner in the business and in July, was appointed as managing director of KLA.

Stephanie Matterson, founding partner at KLA, expressed her support: “Babalwa has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership commitment to our company’s values and vision. Her strategic insight and dedication to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead KLA into the future. We are thrilled to have her at the helm and look forward to the continued success of the company under her leadership.”

Donkrag added: “I am honoured to take on this role. I look forward to leading the team, ensuring that KLA remains at the forefront of the industry.”

Babalwa Donkrag’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for KLA as the company continues to innovate and provide top-tier consumer insights for its clients.



