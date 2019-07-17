Artisan skills...Changing perceptions, transforming realities

Sixty percent of South African school leavers need to consider trade careers to address a shortfall in which the country needs 30,000 artisans each year, but only produces 15,000.

As we celebrate World Youth Skills Day on 15 July, it is crucial to ask: How can this day address the need for entrepreneurship in the technical trades and tackle youth unemployment in South Africa, particularly in fields like plumbing and electrical work? And possibly more importantly… how do we change perceptions among the youth to see trades as desirable careers and entrepreneurship in the trades as viable career pathways?

By drawing attention to this important global day, with its theme in 2024 being dedicated to ‘Peace and Development’, Allan Gray Makers aims to highlight the urgent need to double the number of artisans South Africa produces. The country currently only produces 15,000 artisans annually and falls short of the target of 30,000 artisans needed each year to tackle growing workforce demands. To put this urgent need into context and meet this target, at least 60% of school leavers need to consider trade careers. Meeting this target is vital for South Africa’s long-term development and economic growth.

World Youth Skills Day is dedicated to recognising the challenges faced by young people globally and advocating for their empowerment through skills development. In South Africa, where a significant portion of the population is young and eager to enter the job market, this day holds profound relevance. Addressing youth unemployment and fostering the development of job skills can unlock the country’s potential and pave the way for sustainable economic growth.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) reports that South Africa’s youth are lagging behind their global peers in skills development by a staggering 65%. This skills gap is particularly pronounced in the trades sector, where the demand for skilled artisans far exceeds the supply.

At Allan Gray Makers, we see World Youth Skills Day as a vital opportunity to emphasize the importance of technical and vocational training in fields like plumbing, electrical and carpentry work, and to rally support for initiatives that equip young South Africans with the skills needed to thrive in these areas.

Empowering artisans through education and training

Education and skills development are fundamental to addressing youth unemployment. By equipping young Africans with practical, marketable skills, we empower them to become catalysts for change and economic prosperity. Allan Gray Makers is committed to providing entrepreneurial education to at least 300,000 individuals within the technical and vocational trades. Our goal is to support the creation of 2,500 new enterprises and assist 1,250 existing ones by 2030, ultimately generating 12,000 meaningful jobs in South Africa.

Granted, there is much work to be done, but our current focus on trades like plumbing and electrical work, that are essential for the country's infrastructure and development, are some of the most pressing needs we have identified. In total, we have identified 15 high-demand trades that are essential for the country’s infrastructure and development and will expand our focus on these in the near future.

In fields like plumbing and electrical work, there exists a wealth of opportunity for building successful businesses and fostering employment, yet these career pathways remain largely unrecognized and undervalued. By supporting aspiring young artisan entrepreneurs in these fields, we can address both the skills gap and youth unemployment. This requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including government, private sector enterprises, educational institutions, and youth organisations.

Changing perceptions, transforming realities

One of the greatest hurdles faced by young South Africans is the prevalence of stereotypes and misconceptions about technical and vocational trades. World Youth Skills Day and the ongoing efforts of Allan Gray Makers, through its Artisans of Mzansi Awards - where we celebrate and elevate successful artisan entrepreneurs challenges these perceptions - highlighting the energy, creativity, and drive of young artisans entrepreneurs . By showcasing success stories and promoting positive narratives, we can redefine societal perceptions and enable young South Africans to emerge as drivers of change, economic growth, and social progress.

To bring this message home, in the coming months Allan Gray Makers will be sharing success stories of young artisan entrepreneurs who have transformed their lives and communities through their craft and have found success in turning their trade into a business. These stories will be featured throughout the Perception Change Campaign (Artisans of Mzansi), culminating in the Allan Gray Makers Fest in September, where the TVET and Technical Entrepreneurship ecosystem will convene under this year’s theme of ‘Innovating the Trades for a Sustainable Future.’ A theme echoed in Youth Skills Days’ theme of ‘Peace and Development’.

The Allan Gray Makers Fest, to be held from 6-7 September 2024 in Johannesburg, brings together over 600 participants from alumni, current Allan Gray Makers Programme Participants, like-minded organisations to thought leaders in the technical and vocational space. Allan Gray Makers Fest provides a platform to celebrate, learn and collaborate, further underscoring the importance and potential of entrepreneurship in the trades as a driver of economic growth and personal success.

In reflecting on the importance of World Youth Skills Day, it is clear that this day can make a significant difference. However, youth skills development requires ongoing initiatives and input from all stakeholders, not just on one day a year. At Allan Gray Makers, we are committed to this cause and driven by our purpose of igniting dignity and meaning in life through accelerating artisanal entrepreneurship.

We call on all sectors of society to join us in creating a future where every young South African has the skills and opportunities to succeed.

About Allan Gray Makers

Allan Gray Makers, a programme of Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, is committed to transforming South Africa's technical and vocational trades through entrepreneurial education. By 2030, the programme aims to have provided an entrepreneurial mindset education to at least 300,000 individuals in TVET colleges, supported the start of 2,500 new enterprises, and supported 1250 existing ones, ultimately generating 12,000 meaningful jobs.