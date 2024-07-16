Education Skills Training
    World Youth Skills Day, Huawei celebrates the successes of youth ICT skills training in South Africa

    Issued by Irvine Partners
    16 Jul 2024
    Two top South African students, Thembelihle Khumalo and Thagisa Percy, have reaped the benefits of Huawei’s Leap skills development programme, which included a trip to China. They plan on using the skills they acquired to ensure that South Africa’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is as inclusive and equitable as possible.
    World Youth Skills Day, Huawei celebrates the successes of youth ICT skills training in South Africa

    Standing for leadership, employability, advancement and possibilities, Leap aims to advance young people's ICT skills and employability in the region. At the recent Leap Summit 2024: ICT Talent and Sustainable Development for Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Shanghai, China, a new target of training 150,000 students was announced, marking a significant step forward in the programme’s commitment to empowering the next generation of ICT leaders.

    Thembelihle Khumalo and Thagisa Percy were invited to the recent Leap Camp Study Tour and closing event due to their outstanding participation in various ICT training initiatives. Their journey began with Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme, which provides South African students and their peers from around the world the opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology and immerse themselves in Chinese culture.

    Since its launch in April 2022, the programme has benefited 120,000 students from across sub-Saharan Africa. Leap aims to foster strong digital leadership and a skilled ICT workforce, build a digital talent pool, and promote digital literacy among citizens through a range of activities, from ICT training and certification courses to government digital capacity building and ICT skills competitions.

    "South Africa has witnessed significant strides in talent development over the past few years, and this achievement would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of government agencies, academia, and industry stakeholders," remarks Charles Cheng, deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa. "Leap has delivered remarkable growth and impact. After more than two years of development, we are thrilled that numerous individuals, including students like Thembehlile and Thagiso, have benefited from this initiative." 

    Leap has helped increase youth employability and bridge the gender gap in the ICT industry. Another notable programme is Huawei Seeds for the Future. Since 2016, over 100 South African students have participated in this elite programme. As we mark World Youth Skills Day, the successes of programmes like these highlight the private sector's role in preparing young people for the future of work.   

    Khumalo's journey in ICT

    Khumalo, 24, from Isandlwana in KwaZulu Natal, developed a fascination for STEM subjects at school. This interest led her to study information technology, specialising in communication networks at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

    At TUT, Khumalo's passion for ICT and its societal impact grew, fueled by engaging classes, inspiring mentors, and hands-on experiences.

    In 2023, her participation in the Seeds for the Future programme invited her to the Huawei Leap Camp Study Tour in China. There, she gained valuable skills in digital technologies, cultural immersion, Mandarin Chinese, business, entrepreneurship, networking, personal growth, history, science, leadership, and teamwork.

    Pictured: Thembelihle Khumalo
    “The most rewarding parts of my journey on the Huawei Leap Camp Study Tour and in the technology, space have been gaining hands-on experience with Huawei’s innovative technologies, building meaningful connections with industry experts, enhancing my digital skills, and exploring cultural and historical aspects of China,” Khumalo says. “This incredible opportunity has motivated me to pursue my goals confidently and enthusiastically.”

    Khumalo aims to become a successful IT professional, a leader in her field, and an entrepreneur. Through hard work, determination, and a belief in her potential, she hopes to improve her family's life and create a brighter future.

    Percy's journey in ICT

    Percy, 20, hails from Thohoyandou in Limpopo and is currently studying for a BSc honours in computer science at the University of Venda. His fascination with technology began when he received his first computer, leading him to enjoy programming and creating small projects. Inspired by tech leaders, Percy aims to specialise in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, focusing on developing advanced facial recognition systems for secure identification.

    His experiences on the Huawei Leap Camp Study Tour have been instrumental in this journey. “Gaining hands-on experience with Huawei’s cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, and seeing their real-world impact, has been incredibly rewarding,” he says. The camp also improved his skills in working with diverse teams, understanding different cultures, and building a strong professional network.

    “Embrace the opportunity with an open mind and a willingness to learn,” advises Percy. “Network with peers and mentors, apply your knowledge to real-world projects and remain persistent through challenges. Above all, enjoy the process and stay passionate about technology.”

    Percy believes that young South Africans can actively participate in and benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution by embracing these opportunities.

    Pictured: Thagisa Percy
    “In South Africa, 4IR has the potential to revolutionise sectors, enhancing efficiency and innovation,” says Percy. “I aim to leverage my ICT skills to develop technologies that address local challenges, improve services, and promote sustainable development.”

    “I believe 4IR will bring significant opportunities for South Africa to become more competitive and connected,” says Khumalo. “I see my role in digital transformation as driving adoption, innovation, and inclusive growth. I aim to contribute to digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and job creation, bridging the digital divide and ensuring technology benefits all South Africans.”

    World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on 15 July, aims to highlight the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. It also focuses on addressing global challenges and advancing sustainable development, principles that are at the core of Huawei’s Leap Program philosophy.

    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.

