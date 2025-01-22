Another extension for Sassa beneficiaries to switch to black cards

Postbank has announced a two-month extension for beneficiaries using the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold card to switch to the Postbank black card, allowing them to continue accessing their social grants through April and May 2025.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe stressed that beneficiaries who have not yet replaced their gold cards with the new black Postbank black card now have additional time to make the switch.

Government had initially set the deadline for the transition to the new cards to 28 February after which a second extension was set for 20 March 2025.

Mbengashe said the extension provides relief for those who have not yet completed the card replacement process.

“This is now mainly, of course, to those beneficiaries who have not had the time to go and replace their gold card with the black card. It is quite important as well to note that the usage of the card and how it works remains the same,” she said at a media briefing on Friday.

31 May deadline

At the briefing in Pretoria, the CEO warned that after 31 May 2025, there will be no alternative methods to access grants.

Grants will continue to be paid into bank accounts but can only be accessed using the new Postbank black card.

“There will be no new extensions. Therefore, after these two months, there'll be no alternative. If you don't have your black card, you will not be able to access your grant,” she cautioned.

She said the gold Sassa cards still work the same and can be used at all retailers and ATMs through to 31 May 2024.

300 sites for replacements

For those who still need to switch to the black card, there are over 300 national sites available for card replacement.

The sites are primarily located within select outlets of major retailers that include Shoprite, Usave, Shoprite, Spar, Pick ’n Pay and Boxer and beneficiaries can dial *120*355# from any cellphone to locate a nearby site.

According to the CEO, only an ID or temporary ID document is required to get a new card.

She said the sites are currently processing approximately 30,000 card replacements daily and urged beneficiaries not to wait until the last minute to replace their cards.

According to Postbank only 1.3 million of the 2.6 million social grant beneficiaries managed to switch from Sassa gold cards to Postbank black cards.

Don't use the Post Office

Mbengashe encouraged those who are still using their Sassa gold cards to not use the Post Office.

“So, we are insisting that people please not use the Post Office. They will not service you if you go to them,” she said, adding that the card can be used at all retailers and ATMs.

She stated that only Mzansi Flexi card customers using the Post Office or asylum seekers can continue to use the Post Office.

“I think the most important thing as we continue to allow people to use their gold card is to emphasise that you must go and still replace this gold card and use these two months to your advantage and your benefit,” she added.