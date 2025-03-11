340ml reunites for one-time-only South African tour

One of Africa’s most legendary and iconic music groups, 340ml reunites for an exclusive, one-time-only South African tour this coming March.

After years of living and creating in the neighbouring Maputo, the band is bringing their signature sound back to the stage for a much-anticipated reunion that promises to rekindle old memories and create new ones.

And with their huge following in the Southern Africa region, the tour also aims to further unite Africans with good music.

The 340ml Reunion Tour will be hitting South African soil in March 2025, bringing the group’s unique blend of jazz, funk, and afro-beat rhythms to Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Fans will be treated to the kind of live performance that made 340ml a household name in African music, with old classics and fresh renditions of fan favorites. So whether you were a fan from the beginning of their career, or have only recently discovered their sound, this is an event you won't want to miss.

340ml has earned a reputation for their soulful, multi-genre sound, and now, with their reunion tour, they’re bringing it all back for one unforgettable moment in time.

Gates open at 2pm, and the music will keep flowing until the magic fades at 9pm. It's a day of memories, music, and pure joy for all ages!

The Joburg leg will take place on Saturday, 15 March 2025 at Kromdraai Creativity & Impact Hub, followed by Cape Town at The Ostrich on Sunday 16 March 2025.

Tickets are available at Howler