Beast Philanthropy wins at 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards in Los Angeles

South Africa’s Beast Philanthropy’s We Adopted an Orphanage has won the Global Impact of the Year Award and the Audience Honour Award on the YouTube platform at the 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards.

South African filmmaker and Youtuber, Dan Mace, founder of Joe and the chief creative officer at Beast Philanthropy and Darren Margolias, executive director at Beast Philanthropy, accepted the awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

We Saved an Orphanage

Created to showcase the work done by MrBeast, the first video in the series about the Baphumelele orphanage aired on 11 January 2023 – We Saved an Orphanage and helped raise R10 million to rebuild the children’s home in Khayelitsha, saving the children from asbestos poisoning and renovating all 13 houses at the orphanage.

This video received more than 17 million views and as it continually grows so do the donations to the upkeep of the orphanage.

We Adopted an Orphanage

Seven months later, after changing the lives of the children at the orphanage and its founder, Mama Rosie, the team released a second video – We Adopted an Orphanage – to continue raising awareness to ensure the children’s home remained successful and sustainable.

The goal was to create collaborations with organisations from around the world to ensure the orphanage received consistent, essential support.

Commitment to positive and sustainable change

The Global Impact of the Year Award and the Audience Honor Award on the YouTube platform recognise how effortlessly the video captures Beast Philanthropy’s unwavering commitment to positive and sustainable change.

“The Shorty Impact Awards are dedicated to celebrating purpose-driven work from global brands, agencies and nonprofits that make the world a better place which makes this recognition even more special,” says Mace.

“The film captured the heart of South African culture and the ethos of Beast Philanthropy along with using digital and visual content as a vehicle to make a lasting difference.”

Local and lekker, Mace brings a unique South African flavour to the content developed by Joe for Beast Philanthropy in a collaboration built on shared values and the commitment to purpose-driven work through philanthropy.

The impact of the videos has been transformative, and the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel showcases how philanthropic work within the digital realm can make a lasting impact.

All the revenue earned through the channel is used to pursue the organisation’s mission.