Joburg Film Festival and MultiChoice bring top SA talent for an inspiring filmmaking workshop

12 Jan 2023
Issued by: MultiChoice
Explore your passion for film with some of Africa's best talent at this weekend's final Joburg Film Festival Youth & Audience Development Programme in Braamfontein, in association with MultiChoice.
Joburg Film Festival and MultiChoice bring top SA talent for an inspiring filmmaking workshop

So you want to make a movie? Whether you’re an aspiring actor, director, producer, camera operator, scriptwriter, focus puller, makeup artist, grip or spark – or don’t know what any of those people do to help make a movie, but you know you have a story to tell – the Joburg Film Festival’s Youth & Audience Development Programme is helping aspiring film enthusiasts find their inspiration.

The final instalment of the Joburg Film Festival’s (JFF) Youth & Audience Development Programme (YAD) takes place this weekend (14 and 15 January) in Braamfontein. It features amazing masterclasses in directing and creativity run by Egg Films’ stellar commercial director Lebohang Rasethaba and the power of African animation, run by the team behind the Fak’ugesi Festival. Facilitated in association with Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice, YAD is a powerful opportunity for communities to connect with film and gain invaluable insights into the world of film production from some of Africa’s best film production talent – all for free.

Joburg Film Festival and MultiChoice bring top SA talent for an inspiring filmmaking workshop

Obsessed with understanding and sharing the pulse of South Africa, Lebogang Rasethaba’s work reflects the intimate stories of his generation. Rasethaba is known for crafting thought-provoking and culturally relevant work and has produced commercials for brands including Momentum, Shell, Nike, Superbalist, Ford and Castle Light – and, recently, two episodes of design docu-series Home for Apple TV+.

The Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival showcases the heart of African culture, creativity and technology. For a decade, the Festival has been rooted in showcasing and developing skills in technology, art and culture in Africa.

Catering for both filmmakers – across all aspects of the production process – and performers, the two-day YAD programme comprises skills development and empowerment workshops, masterclasses, and acting workshops for young people bursting to tell stories in their own way – capped by the screening of a world-class local film that showcases the power of African storytelling.

For more information on the Joburg Film Festival, follow JFF on Twitter @JoburgFilmFest, Facebook and Instagram.

MultiChoice
We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.

Source:
