NFVF announces launch of Thuthuka Fund

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has announced the launch of the ThuThuka Co-Development Fund, valued at R1.4m per year, in collaboration with the Netherlands Film Fund.
In total, four projects will be supported each year. These projects will consist of two films from South Africa and the Netherlands respectively.
Following on from a co-production Treaty that was signed with the Netherlands in December 2015, and subsequent various collaborations, the Thuthuka Co-Development Fund will finance fiction and non-fiction feature films, which will include documentaries and animation. South Africa and the Netherlands will each contribute over R700,000 to the fund annually.
The co-development fund will be another opportunity that is meant to enable the NFVF to deliver on its mandate to promote the South African Film industry locally and internationally.
The NFVF is constantly on the lookout for opportunities that contribute to the growth of the film industry and create a sustainable environment for South African producers.
Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the NFVF, said, “The word ‘Thuthuka’ means ‘to develop’, and as an agency mandated to create equitable growth for the film industry, partnerships like this are another way in which we remain committed to ensuring we bring life to meaningful collaborations.”
NFVF wants to encourage all filmmakers in accordance with the eligibility criteria to apply when the call is open.
More information about the fund can be found will be available here
once the application process has been finalised.