Giant Films wins Production Company of The Year at Ciclope Africa Festival

Ciclope Africa's streamed special of the 2021 Ciclope Africa Awards, recognising the best crafts in film in Africa, celebrated Giant Films as the Production Company of the Year for 2021. Joe Public United was recognised as Agency of the Year.
Ciclope Africa showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films, digital content and music videos. After scoring a record 14 finalists, Giant Films were recognised as the continent’s top production house with winners across five diverse categories.
This included Paul Ward for Best Music video for Moonga K “Who’s It Gonna Be” and Best Cinematography and Best Original Music for Sanlam “Caitlin”. Ian Gabriel’s work received the Best Production Design accolade for Glo Telecom’s Feliz Navidad. Best Adapted Music score was awarded for Ian Gabriel’s Glo “Street Football”. Paul Ward’s Kärcher “Bring Back The Wow”, for Antoni Berlin through Stink Films, was awarded Best Editing.
The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference sitting. The final winners were decided by top producers and creatives from across Africa who comprised this year’s panel.
The winners of the Ciclope Africa Awards automatically qualify to compete as finalists at Ciclope’s celebrated International Award Ceremony to be held in Berlin in November.
Category
Title
Agency
Client
Director
Best Music Video
Moonga K “Who’s It Gonna Be”
N/A
N/A
Paul Ward
Best Cinematography
“Caitlin”
King James Group
Sanlam
Paul Ward
Best Production Design
“Feliz Navidad”
N/A
Glo
Ian Gabriel
Best Original Music
“Caitlin”
King James Group
Sanlam
Paul Ward
Best Adapted Music
“Street Football”
N/A
Glo
Ian Gabriel