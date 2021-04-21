Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Giant Films wins Production Company of The Year at Ciclope Africa Festival

21 Apr 2021
By: Giant Films
Ciclope Africa's streamed special of the 2021 Ciclope Africa Awards, recognising the best crafts in film in Africa, celebrated Giant Films as the Production Company of the Year for 2021. Joe Public United was recognised as Agency of the Year.

Ciclope Africa showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films, digital content and music videos. After scoring a record 14 finalists, Giant Films were recognised as the continent’s top production house with winners across five diverse categories. 

Giant Films tops Ciclope Africa finalist list

With the 2021 Ciclope Africa Brand Content Category and Special Category finalists announced recently, Giant Films tops the company list with 12 Ciclope Africa Brand Content finalists...

Issued by Giant Films 7 Apr 2021



This included Paul Ward for Best Music video for Moonga K “Who’s It Gonna Be” and Best Cinematography and Best Original Music for Sanlam “Caitlin”. Ian Gabriel’s work received the Best Production Design accolade for Glo Telecom’s Feliz Navidad. Best Adapted Music score was awarded for Ian Gabriel’s Glo “Street Football”. Paul Ward’s Kärcher “Bring Back The Wow”, for Antoni Berlin through Stink Films, was awarded Best Editing.

The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference sitting. The final winners were decided by top producers and creatives from across Africa who comprised this year’s panel.

The winners of the Ciclope Africa Awards automatically qualify to compete as finalists at Ciclope’s celebrated International Award Ceremony to be held in Berlin in November. 


Category

Title 

Agency

Client

Director

Best Music Video

Moonga K “Who’s It Gonna Be”

N/A

N/A

Paul Ward

Best Cinematography

“Caitlin”

King James Group

Sanlam

Paul Ward

Best  Production Design

“Feliz Navidad”

N/A

Glo

Ian Gabriel

Best Original Music

“Caitlin”

King James Group

Sanlam

Paul Ward

Best Adapted Music

“Street Football”

N/A

Glo

Ian Gabriel
