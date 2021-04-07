Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Giant Films tops Ciclope Africa finalist list

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: Giant Films
With the 2021 Ciclope Africa Brand Content Category and Special Category finalists announced recently, Giant Films tops the company list with 12 Ciclope Africa Brand Content finalists. Giant is followed in this category by Romance with 11 finalists.
Giant’s Ian Gabriel tops the Brand Content director finalist list with nine finalist commercials. Greg Grey is second placed with six selected finalists. Giant’s Paul Ward is third placed with four Brand Content finalists and one Special Category finalist.

The Special Category finalists (no logo, music videos and low budget) were topped by Patriot with four finalists. Romance achieved three finalists in this category and Giant two finalists, which included Giant’s “Scum Boy” by Alison Swank, recently selected to screen at Shorts on Tap in London.

The hotly contested award ceremony takes place on 15 April in Johannesburg, with the winner in each category then advancing onto the Ciclope International Awards in Berlin in November 2021.

Glo “Football”


Moonga K “Who’s It Gonna Be”


Sanlam “Caitlin”


Scumboy


Glo “Feliz Navidad”

