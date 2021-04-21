The One Club's Right the Ratio 2021 Summit to advance industry gender equity

In line with its commitment to advance gender equality and inclusiveness in advertising, The One Club for Creativity has announced its latest Right the Ratio Summit taking place 18-20 May 2021.
The three-day virtual summit, this year under the banner “Building an Equitable Workplace”, is aimed at decision makers with the authority to advance workplace equality and foster a better, more gender-inclusive environment at their agencies.
Right the Ratio will serve as a forum to share ideas, insights, real-world experiences and solutions that can then be acted upon through all levels of an agency. The summit will help agency leaders make the necessary adjustments and about-faces that will lead to a more equitable workplace.
In an industry where they occupy the majority of leadership roles, men are especially encouraged to attend.
A sampling of this year’s Right the Ratio sessions and speakers includes:
“Standing Up to Fight the Shecession"
- Jennifer Blakeslee-DaSilva, CEO, Berlin Cameron
- Ronnie Felder, Global Chief People Officer, VMLY&R
- Courtney Oliver, VP, Human Resources, Viacom
- Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, VICE
- Sonali Goel, Director, Talent & Development, Macmillan
“(R)Aging in The Night”
- Rene Huey-Lipton, SVP, Qualitative Insights, Maru/Matchbox
- Yoonjung Crosby, SVP, Chief Talent Officer, FCB Global
- Melody Henderson, Freelance Creative Director, Founder, CURLFEST
- Walter Geer, ECD, Experience Design, VMLY&R
“How to be Meaningful Allies in Recruiting”
- Hillary Black, VP, Global Executive Recruitment & Leadership Development, WPP
- Tyler Deboard, Associate Director, Talent Acquisition, GSD&M
- Kim Easley, Principal Recruiter, Airbnb
- Emily Elyshevitz, Creative Manager, Ogilvy
“Parents & Burnout: How Companies Should Care for Working Parents”
- Tiara Puglisi, Director of Marketing, EA
- Henry Fernandez, Director of Business Evolution, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER
- Mary Johnstone, Associate Partner, Head of Talent, Venables Bell + Partners
- Neisha Tweed Bell, Head of Health Creative, Creative Shop, Facebook
“Real Talk on Building and Supporting the Next Generation of Leaders”
- Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic
- Jean Freeman, Principal + CEO, Zambezi
- Hallie Harris, CEO, Village Marketing
- Jason Rosario, Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer, BBDO Worldwide
“The Importance of Representation for People of All Gender Identities”
- Nina Kossoff, Director of Community and Marketing, FOLX Health
- Chris Bergeron, VP Content Experience, Cossette
- Blake Desormeaux, Director of Strategy, Digitas Health
- Winter Mendelson, Founder, Posture Media
The complete list of speakers can be found here
.
Three ticket options
are available: $199 general admission for individuals, a $299 level for level two people (RTR is not intended for women only, this special dual pass is for an individual plus a male colleague), and $800 group registration for five attendees.
Right The Ratio was created to highlight and elevate more women into leadership roles, fight biases within the workplace, and shatter the glass ceiling that has held them back from numerous professional opportunities.
“While gender equity remains at the heart of Right the Ratio's mission, the challenges of women within our industry clearly intersect with race, gender, orientation, and age,” said Kasia Karolak, gender equality program manager at The One Club. “This year's conference aims to further address our common objectives.”
“As a global nonprofit organisation, we have a long-standing commitment to giving back to the industry and providing programs that help improve the industry's diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO at The One Club. “Institutional change will only happen at agencies when direction comes from management. Right the Ratio will stimulate dialogue among agency leaders and help make that change happen.”