The One Club's Right the Ratio 2021 Summit to advance industry gender equity

In line with its commitment to advance gender equality and inclusiveness in advertising, The One Club for Creativity has announced its latest Right the Ratio Summit taking place 18-20 May 2021.

Jennifer Blakeslee-DaSilva, CEO, Berlin Cameron



Ronnie Felder, Global Chief People Officer, VMLY&R



Courtney Oliver, VP, Human Resources, Viacom



Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, VICE



Sonali Goel, Director, Talent & Development, Macmillan

Rene Huey-Lipton, SVP, Qualitative Insights, Maru/Matchbox



Yoonjung Crosby, SVP, Chief Talent Officer, FCB Global



Melody Henderson, Freelance Creative Director, Founder, CURLFEST



Walter Geer, ECD, Experience Design, VMLY&R

Hillary Black, VP, Global Executive Recruitment & Leadership Development, WPP



Tyler Deboard, Associate Director, Talent Acquisition, GSD&M



Kim Easley, Principal Recruiter, Airbnb



Emily Elyshevitz, Creative Manager, Ogilvy

Tiara Puglisi, Director of Marketing, EA



Henry Fernandez, Director of Business Evolution, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER



Mary Johnstone, Associate Partner, Head of Talent, Venables Bell + Partners



Neisha Tweed Bell, Head of Health Creative, Creative Shop, Facebook

Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic



Jean Freeman, Principal + CEO, Zambezi



Hallie Harris, CEO, Village Marketing



Jason Rosario, Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer, BBDO Worldwide

Nina Kossoff, Director of Community and Marketing, FOLX Health



Chris Bergeron, VP Content Experience, Cossette



Blake Desormeaux, Director of Strategy, Digitas Health



Winter Mendelson, Founder, Posture Media

The three-day virtual summit, this year under the banner “Building an Equitable Workplace”, is aimed at decision makers with the authority to advance workplace equality and foster a better, more gender-inclusive environment at their agencies.Right the Ratio will serve as a forum to share ideas, insights, real-world experiences and solutions that can then be acted upon through all levels of an agency. The summit will help agency leaders make the necessary adjustments and about-faces that will lead to a more equitable workplace.In an industry where they occupy the majority of leadership roles, men are especially encouraged to attend.A sampling of this year’s Right the Ratio sessions and speakers includes:“Standing Up to Fight the Shecession"“(R)Aging in The Night”“How to be Meaningful Allies in Recruiting”“Parents & Burnout: How Companies Should Care for Working Parents”“Real Talk on Building and Supporting the Next Generation of Leaders”“The Importance of Representation for People of All Gender Identities”The complete list of speakers can be found here Three ticket options are available: $199 general admission for individuals, a $299 level for level two people (RTR is not intended for women only, this special dual pass is for an individual plus a male colleague), and $800 group registration for five attendees.Right The Ratio was created to highlight and elevate more women into leadership roles, fight biases within the workplace, and shatter the glass ceiling that has held them back from numerous professional opportunities.“While gender equity remains at the heart of Right the Ratio's mission, the challenges of women within our industry clearly intersect with race, gender, orientation, and age,” said Kasia Karolak, gender equality program manager at The One Club. “This year's conference aims to further address our common objectives.”“As a global nonprofit organisation, we have a long-standing commitment to giving back to the industry and providing programs that help improve the industry's diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO at The One Club. “Institutional change will only happen at agencies when direction comes from management. Right the Ratio will stimulate dialogue among agency leaders and help make that change happen.”