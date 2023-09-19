Industries

Nedbank IMC Conference News South Africa

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC2023 - Shayoni Lynn: Be proative about your reputation

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK
Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK.

“Threats from misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, and conspiracy theories to brands and organisations should not be ignored,” she says.

This is because these risks can cascade and have a huge impact on your reputation. “So be proactive, think about the bad actors who have an agenda to destabilise not only governments but businesses and organisations just like yours and think about how you can get ahead,” she says.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: marketing, reputation management, reputation, Nedbank, IMC, Danette Breitenbach, Nedbank IMC, Shayoni Lynn

