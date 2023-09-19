NedbankIMC2023 - Shayoni Lynn: Be proative about your reputation

The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK.

“Threats from misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, and conspiracy theories to brands and organisations should not be ignored,” she says.

This is because these risks can cascade and have a huge impact on your reputation. “So be proactive, think about the bad actors who have an agenda to destabilise not only governments but businesses and organisations just like yours and think about how you can get ahead,” she says.