Nedbank IMC Conference

Top stories

Africa

Getting to know the Nedbank IMC speakers up close and personal

7 Mar 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
With more than 20 thought leaders converging in person at this year's hybrid Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) conference taking place on 15 September, it's going to be personal. From walking the sometimes lonely journey of an entrepreneur to guiding a team or leading a company, the 2023 cohort of speakers will each provide their unique insight into what it means to get up close and personal in the business of marketing.

Every year the Nedbank IMC’s curation of thought leaders is an intentional reflection of the conference theme. This year the ‘Up close and personal’ theme will be conveyed effortlessly by speakers such as Roanna Williams, chief creative officer at Net#work BBDO and chairperson of the Creative Circle; Brian Mtongana, the executive creative director: Woolworths South Africa, and Khensani Nobanda, group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.

Up close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real
Up close and personal. Nedbank IMC 2023 gets real

Issued by IMC Conference 22 Feb 2023

This trio of thought leaders play a key role in guiding three of South Africa’s leading brands from within the advertising, retail and banking sectors. Each of these brands have a lived experience of getting up close and personal with their clients. This has had a positive, material effect on their companies.

For Net#work BBDO, it’s Africa-centric DNA has produced compelling and successful narratives for their clients. Woolworths has been a long-standing symbol of excellence and an intuitive listener to its clients. Nedbank, one of the big five banking institutions, undertook a fearless brand identity pivot in its recent history, based exclusively on understanding who its clients really are.

Each of these speakers are thought leader heavyweights, with immense knowledge to share. Roanna Williams, named top female CD of 2018/19 as ranked by the Loeries, has been a judge of nearly every creative award out there, ranging from Cannes Lions and the Loeries, to the forthcoming One Show in Puerto Rico.

Getting to know the Nedbank IMC speakers up close and personal

Brian Mtongana, although recently appointed executive creative director: Woolworths South Africa, has been a custodian of the Woolworths brand for the past 14 years.

Getting to know the Nedbank IMC speakers up close and personal

Multi-award-winning Khensani Nobanda, will take to the stage to share her insights in a fascinating speed-share entitled, ‘Up Close and Personal with Khensani. 10 minutes. 10 insights.’

Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC, says that the conference likes to include major brands, agency innovators, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to provide nuance as well as diverse perspectives of the business of marketing in a hard-hitting agenda.

The Nedbank IMC will be held as an in-person event at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, and live-streamed, on 15 September 2023. Register today.

In-person tickets (conference only) priced at R3,000 (excl VAT) until 31 March 2023.
In-person tickets (conference and Effie Awards South Africa) priced at R4,000 (excl VAT) until 31 March 2023.
Limited seats available
Virtual tickets priced at R1,499.
For more information visit: www.imcconference.com.

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Nedbank, Net#work BBDO, Creative Circle, Roanna Williams, Woolworths South Africa, IMC Conference, Khensani Nobanda, Brian Mtongana

